Bear In The Air Announces TWELFTH NIGHT Cricket Club Tour

Bear In The Air Productions, an award-nominated theatre company, heads off on their cricket club tour of Twelfth Night this summer. They are bringing Shakespeare's much-loved comedy to the cricket clubs of: Burnham; Thame; Ickenham; High Wycombe; Aston Rowant; Wokingham; Henley and North London this summer with more dates set to be announced.

Ideal for families. Enjoy watching this classic comic masterpiece in the open air. Bring a rug, picnic and a bottle of bubbly.

In the fantastical kingdom of Illyria, a lovesick Duke Orsino pines for the Lady Olivia. After a terrible shipwreck, the enterprising Viola disguises herself as a boy and calling herself Cesario, gets embroiled in a classic love triangle with some spicy mistaken identity thrown in for good measure.

Viola loves Orsino who loves Olivia who loves Viola who she thinks is Cesario who Orsino thinks he might also love and is now terribly confused...

This full-scale production of a perennial favourite is brought to glorious vivid life for the whole family to enjoy.a??

The cast includes: Chloe Knight as Viola; Jack Harding as Malvolio and Antonio; Conor Cook as Sir Toby and Sebastian; Sally Sharp as Orsino and Maria; Kelly Lambert as Olivia and Sir Andrew and Ross Telfer as Feste.

The show is directed by award-nominated director Heather Simpkin.

This event will be outdoors on grass, so we encourage you to bring your own chair or picnic blanket. Some chairs may be available at the venue, but this is not guaranteed. There is no allocated seating.

Cricket Club Tour Dates:

Burnham Cricket Club, Friday 16th July at 6:00pm

Thame Town Cricket Club, Sunday 18th July at 2:30pm

Ickenham Cricket Club, Wednesday 21st July at 6:00pm

High Wycombe Cricket Club, Friday 6th August at 6:00pm

Aston Rowant Cricket Club, Sunday 22nd August at 6:00pm

Wokingham Cricket Club, Sunday 29th August at 2:30pm

Henley Cricket Club, Sunday 5th September at 3:00pm

North London Cricket Club, Friday 10th September at 6:00pm

With more dates to be announced.

TICKET BOOKINGS: www.bookwhen.com/twelfthnight