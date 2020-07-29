Barn Theatre Announces Dominic Powell and Gus Gowland Concerts

The Barn Theatre has announced their next two virtual musical theatre concerts celebrating the music of British musical theatre composers Dominic Powell (Cases) and Gus Gowland (Pieces of String) as part of their The Barn Presents: online series.

The two concerts, which will be hosted by Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon, will each feature performances from West End stars alongside new and upcoming performers in the industry.

The Barn Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell will debut on 8 August 2020 at 7:30pm BST with The Barn Presents: The Music of Gus Gowland will debut on 22 August 2020 at 7:30pm BST. The line-up for both concerts will be announced at a later date.

The concerts will be released on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels and will see the musical theatre writers chat with Barn Theatre producer Jamie Chapman Dixon about their careers so far, the creation process behind their songs and special appearances from some of the performers to discuss their experience rehearsing and recording from home.

The announced concerts will bring the total to ten British musical theatre writers that have been celebrated as part of the series, with previous virtual concerts celebrating writers including Daniel and Laura Curtis, Finn Anderson and Annabel Mutale Reed. The concerts have featured performances from West End stars including Matt Henry, Danielle Hope, Sharon Rose and Aimie Atkinson. Previous concerts can be watched at www.youtube.com/thebarntheatre.

The Barn Theatre have also recently launched their first outdoor theatre festival BarnFest which runs until 5 September. The festival, which marks the theatre's first live theatre performances since the start of the year includes West End musical theatre star Natasha Barnes and Vikki Stone in their new musical cabaret Funny Gals (5-8 August), Outlander star Rosie Day in Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon (10-15 August) and a new production of the Kander & Ebb musical revue The World Goes 'Round (24 August - 5 September).

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched their SAVE OUR BARN campaign, via their website and social media platforms, to ensure the Barn Theatre's survival.

