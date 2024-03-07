Ballet Nights Will Perform New Work IMAGO Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 26th and 27th the critically-acclaimed duo Pett|Clausen-Knight – formerly with Company Wayne McGregor - present their compelling new duet, IMAGO, at Lanterns Studio Theatre as part of Ballet Nights' new chapter, SPOTLIGHT. James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight electrified Ballet Nights audiences with excerpts from their compelling duets, In The Absence (2023) and Nerve Wire (2024).

IMAGO is a philosophical reflection on relationships: a poetic investigation into human nature. The choreography, together with the significant flower installations, offers a visceral experience for audiences who will be able to savour – at close quarters - the empathetic exchange between these two outstanding performers.

Says Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, Artistic Director of Ballet Nights Spotlight, “Ballet Nights Spotlight is the next step for our dance start-up, in which we shine a light on one of our audience favourites: Pett|Clausen-Knight. We're thrilled to present the UK premiere of IMAGO in which audiences will be able to catch this riveting duo up close and in action both onstage and at the post-show Meet & Greet. Pett|Clausen-Knight are the perfect example of a creative powerhouse who are more than ready to present a full evening of their own to our Ballet Nights audiences. Ballet Nights is about presenting the best of the best, about closing the gap between performers and audiences. Pett|Clausen-Knight open another exciting chapter in our dance story.”

As esteemed members of Company Wayne McGregor, James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight contributed to a number of works including AutoBiography, Atomos, and Tree of Codes and performed with the company at numerous venues including Sadler's Wells, Opera Garnier/Paris, The Joyce Theater/New York City, and the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Since forming Pett|Clausen-Knight, they have created and performed their own work to considerable acclaim in Italy, Thailand, Singapore, China, and Japan. In November 2022, they premiered IMAGO, their first full-length duet work, in Italy.

‘IMAGO' SYNOPSIS

What lies beneath our connection with another human, and in particular, what is the hidden voice that shares the truth of this connection? Are we truly ourselves or are we simply constructed through another, darker influence? An array of seasonal flowers are employed as ‘props' onstage in order to symbolise the toxic natures that humans can exhibit. Bouquets of flowers are displayed on five white pillars which move around the stage and create ever-changing visual architectures as James and Travis navigate their interactions.