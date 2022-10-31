Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Cymru to Present DREAM in Leeds Next Week

DREAM is a sparkling retelling of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Oct. 31, 2022  
Ballet Cymru to Present DREAM in Leeds Next Week

Award-winning company, Ballet Cymru will make their much-anticipated return to Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November with a vibrant, fresh and innovative new ballet, DREAM.

DREAM is a sparkling retelling of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring Ballet Cymru's ground-breaking dancers, stunning video projection, and innovative choreography from Artistic Directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty.

The show creates a magical world of fairies, lovers, and bewitching enchantment, accompanied by music from award-winning instrumentalist and composer Frank Moon.

Northern Ballet are delighted to welcome back five dancers in the show that previously trained at the Academy of Northern Ballet.

Chlöe Willis, Ballet Cymru Dancer and Former Northern Ballet Centre of Advanced Training (CAT) Student said: "I trained at Northern Ballet from the age of 9 right up until 16. It'll be an exciting experience to be able to come back as a professional dancer, in this new and exciting twist on Shakespeare's A Midsomer Nights Dream."

Tickets for DREAM at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, are on sale now and can be booked online at theatreleeds.com or by calling the Box Office on 0113 220 8008.

Standard tickets are priced at £22 and limited £5 tickets are available to under 26's.

Ballet Cymru

Ballet Cymru is an International touring ballet company for Wales, committed to inclusion and innovation in dance and classical ballet, and to the highest standard of collaboration. Its extensive access and outreach programme is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing the arts.

Ballet Cymru became a revenue client of The Arts Council Of Wales In 2011.

Artistic Director Darius James received an OBE in 2019 for services to Ballet and Community Dance and directs the company alongside Assistant Artistic Director Amy Doughty who was a Paul Hamlyn Foundation JADE Fellow and leads the company's ground-breaking inclusive education work.

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre is an intimate, 230 seat studio theatre situated inside the stunning home of Northern Ballet and Phoenix Dance Theatre on Quarry Hill, Leeds. As a receiving dance house the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre is dedicated to bringing quality dance to audiences in Leeds at incredible value. With seasonal programmes from touring ballet and contemporary dance companies, as well as Northern Ballet's annual productions for children, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre provides an accessible cultural experience for all in the heart of the city centre.

For more details about the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, show dates and booking information, please visit theatreleeds.com

Photo Credit: Sian Trenberth




