Ballet Central Announces Five Month 2020 Tour Featuring Top Choreographers

The renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central will commence its annual tour at Stratford Circus in London, on Thursday 26th March 2020. Under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, Ballet Central's diverse range of dance and theatre will perform in 13 venues across England over a five month period (full tour schedule at the end of the release) concluding in London on 18th July.

This year's repertoire delivers an exciting performance of theatricality, technical excellence and drama choreographed by international dance industry influencers, with stunning costumes enhanced by powerful music.

The Royal Ballet's Liam Scarlett will present Serpent, an athletic ballet featuring an all-male cast. Ballet Central is pleased to perform an excerpt from Wayne McGregor's Symbionts and Scenes and from Marius Petipa's La Bayadere. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's passion for storytelling is demonstrated in Requiem for a Rose which explores a beautiful metaphor of romance. Scottish Ballet's Sophie Laplane is creating a new work with composer Philip Feeney based on the story of novelist George Eliot called George(ette), and finally Jenna Lee's Rock 'n' Roll, is sure to please with a ballet inspired by the music and style of the 1950's dance halls.

Ballet Central performed eight sell-out shows of The Nutcracker at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge in December, the third year that the company's version of the Christmas classic brought joy to regional audiences.

Christopher Marney, Artistic Director of Ballet Central comments: "There is a growing appreciation for the varied repertoire of the Ballet Central tour. We are thrilled to be returning to so many venues where audiences have welcomed the skill and technique of our young dancers. The tour is a unique opportunity to bring the works of world-class choreographers to audiences outside of London"

The annual Ballet Central tour offers audiences across the country the chance to see the company's young and dynamic dancers showcase the best dance theatre from current industry professionals alongside newly commissioned work and refreshed classics from the world's top choreographers. Ticket prices are deliberately low in order to make the tour widely accessible in each venue.

Ballet Central is the touring company of Central School of Ballet in London, the world-leading centre for professional dance training and education. Students in the final year of their three-year BA (Hons) degree course in Professional Dance and Performance join Ballet Central to gain invaluable touring experience before graduation. Ballet Central's dancers not only perform but also help with technical aspects including lighting, sound, staging and wardrobe.

Central's graduates go on to join the world's premier dance companies. Performing a range of repertoire on the Ballet Central tour choreographed by some of the most renowned figures in the dance industry to ticket-buying audiences is an enriching experience for the students, enhancing their skills and development, making them particularly employable. Recent Central students are currently employed with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Company, Scottish Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, English National Ballet, Northern Ballet, Rambert, Ballet Black, Phantom of the Opera, West End & Worldwide, Milwaukee Ballet - USA, Singapore Dance Theatre, Sarasota Ballet - USA, K-Ballet - Japan, New English Ballet Theatre.

Tour Dates

26 March London Stratford Circus 7.30pm

28 March Tonbridge EM Forster Theatre 7.30pm

10, 11 April Cambridge ADC Theatre (10th 7.45pm, 11th 2.30pm & 7:45pm)

17 April Birmingham Crescent Theatre 7.30pm

26 April Leeds Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre 7.30pm

7 May Chelmsford Civic Theatre 7.45pm

11 May Winchester Royal Theatre 7.30pm

14 May Newbury Corn Exchange 7.30pm

20, 21 May Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal 7.30pm

30 May Salisbury Playhouse 7.30pm

6 June Chipping Norton The Theatre 7.30pm

8 June Crawley The Hawth Theatre 7.30pm

26 June Letchworth Broadway Theatre 7.30pm

18 July London Stratford Circus 7.30pm





