BYMT Announces Summer Season 2022

The UK's leading new musical theatre company for young people 11-21 years old has announced their 2022 season of summer performances filled with brand new musicals, adaptations, some returning BYMT shows and even dance led work.

Highlights include a brand-new musical adaptation of Channel 4's hit documentary series Educating Yorkshire with the music and lyrics by Adam Howell, book by Paul Hurt and direction by Ellie Jones, playing at the Square Chapel in Halifax with a cast featuring a number of Yorkshire born and bred young performers.

Further new pieces in the season include Angry Salmon by BYMT Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer placement 2022 Jordan Paul Clark, about farmed fish getting into trouble in open water; Terra Nova, the 2022 Dance Connection piece telling the story of Captain Scott's 1910 Antarctic expedition; and Cabaret Havana, inspired by the remarkable true story of the Castro sisters' legendary band - talented teenagers who took on the all-male world of Cuban jazz bars and dance halls and found international fame in the 1930s.

Returning for a second year and adapted from well-known literature Why The Whales Came is an exciting historical adventure from War Horse author and former Children's Laureate Michael Morpurgo which takes us to the Isles of Scilly in 1914; whilst Breadboy explores Tony Macaulay's much loved second memoir of the same name about life in Belfast in the 1970s, with music by Duke Special and lyrics by stand-up comedian Andrew Doyle; and finally A Midsummer Night's Dream gets a very modern revisiting with digital artistry and looking at the story through a contemporary lens.

Chief Executive and Creative Director Emily Gray said, "Where can you find snow in August, singing salmon and a band of seven sisters? Only at BYMT's summer season, which is fast approaching. We are delighted to be welcoming over 600 young people into our summer programme and we will collaborate with everyone to make 16 relevant and engaging new music theatre shows. Six are brand new productions, two are much loved revivals and eight are new climate change musicals, devised at our Summer Camps. I will be travelling across the UK to see as much of the work as I can and hope to meet up with our supporters, partners, parents and friends along the way."

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is the leading musical theatre company for young people, working across the UK and Ireland with West End professionals to offer unique creative opportunities and high-quality training. Since 2003 they have trained over 8,000 young people, with alumni including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lauren Samuels, Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Bence, Lucy Griffiths, Luke McCall, and Bradley Jaden.

Breadboy

Lyric Theatre Belfast | 28 - 31 July 2022

What did Paperboy do next? Following the smash-hit musical Paperboy that had 2 sell-out runs at the Lyric Theatre Belfast in 2019 and 2018, this new witty, heart-warming and coming-of-age show will explore much-loved Northern Irish writer, Tony Macaulay's, second memoir Breadboy with music by platinum-selling singer Duke Special and lyrics by stand-up comedian Andrew Doyle.

It's Belfast, 1977. Elvis "The King" Presley is dead and a 14-year-old boy wearing Denim aftershave has just been appointed breadboy in the last Ormo Mini-Shop in the world, delivering bread to the residents of the Upper Shankill in Belfast on Saturday mornings. He's all grown up now, so he is, and nearly shaving. The Bee Gees fill the airwaves, everyone is in love with Princess Leia, and Breadboy's love of peace and pets is soon rivalled by his interest in parallel universes and punk . . . and girls, especially Judy Carlton who sits opposite him in chemistry...

Creative Team: Book Tony Macaulay | Music Duke Special | Book & Lyrics Andrew Doyle | Dramaturgy & Director Steven Dexter | Co-Director Dean Johnson | Musical Director Matthew Reeve | Choreographer Khiley Williams

Full Price £28, Concessions £12 | https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/breadboy

Educating Yorkshire

Square Chapel, Halifax | 5 - 7 August 2022

A theatrical version of the famous documentary series. Follow the ups and downs of students at a community Academy on their voyage through school life in West Yorkshire. The humour, the angst, the warmth of teenage life in a northern community school comes to life in this unmissable moving musical portrayal filled with astonishing vocals and evocative dancing. Educating Yorkshire is a heart-warming and entertaining look into a transformative period in young people's lives.

Creative team: Music & lyrics: Adam Howell | Book: Paul Hurt | Director: Ellie Jones | Co-lyricist & Musical Director Josh Kemp | Choreographer: Ash Mukherjee

Full price £16.01, Concession £13 | https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/shows/educating-yorkshire

Terra Nova

Theatre Royal, Winchester | 13 - 14 August 2022

In 1910, led by Captain Robert Falcon Scott, the British Terra Nova Expedition left Cardiff and sailed away across the world towards the mysterious shores of Antarctic, the coldest, driest, and windiest continent on the Earth. Captain Scott's main inspiration was a daunting dream to become the first person to reach the South Pole and secure for The British Empire the honour of this achievement. But what does this mean for those people almost frozen to death, lost in a polar desert, surrounded by ice and snow blizzards?

Boldly combining powerful narrative and complex vocal soundscapes with daring contemporary choreography by Rachel Birch-Lawson and Khyle Eccles, this new evocative Dance Connection show explores a poignant story about a subtle line between heroism and ferocity and reaching the end of human endurance.

Creative team: Director & Choreographer Rachel Birch-Lawson | Composer & Musical Director Adam Gerber | Co-choreographer & Rehearsal Director Khyle Eccles

Full price £18, Concessions £15 | https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/terra-nova

White Bear Lake

The Drum, Theatre Royal, Plymouth | 13 - 14 August 2022

A haunting new musical inspired by a Native American tale from Minnesota.

Two teenagers from rival tribes fall in love and must fight to keep their relationship a secret, rowing to the middle of the lake each night to meet each other. The legend of the white bear is passed down to each generation and warns that the two tribes must not mix or a giant bear will wake from his slumber and attack the tribes. When the secret relationship is discovered, a battle breaks out. One night when the lake is frozen over, the bear appears and viciously attacks the young lovers. The tribes must decide if they can come together to defeat the mysterious white bear.

Dark and atmospheric, The Legend of White Bear Lake features an ethereal score, breath-taking movement to bring the legend to life.

Creative team: Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Wigmore & Jen Green | Director Anthony Underwood

Full price £16, Concessions £12 | https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/white-bear-lake/

Angry Salmon

The Drum, Theatre Royal Plymouth | 20 - 21 August 2022

Inspired by true stories from our oceans, this funny and imaginative new musical is 'The Little Mermaid' meets 'Seaspiracy' - bubbling with humour, big characters and adventurous songs, telling an important story about taking care of ourselves and our planet.

Every year, thousands of salmon escape from salmon-farms in their masses. Ill-fit for life back in the wild, they are unable to find food, unable to migrate efficiently, and unable to connect with their fellow wild salmon. The salmon are angry.

In a big, cartoonish underwater world, we meet the inhabitants of a thriving fish-farm, who work their fins to the bone in order to be the best. Once a month, the Sky Ceremony happens, and the Humans lower their net to select those who will go on to 'paradise'... Leo (the mayor's eldest daughter) is sick of their non-stop way of living, and when disaster strikes, she initiates a mass escape through a crack in the farm's borders. Suddenly, they find themselves in the deep blue sea, with one aim: to find their fellow salmon.

Creative Team: Co-writer, Composer & Musical Director Jordan Paul Clarke | Co-writer & Director Ali James | Choreographer Jocelyn Prah

Full Price £16, Concessions £12 | https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/angry-salmon/#book

Why The Whales Came

The Brewhouse Theatre and Arts Centre, Taunton | 19 - 20 Aug 2022

The Mack, Mountview Academy, London | 23 - 24 Aug 2022

An exciting adventure full of mystery from War Horse author Michael Morpurgo.

Faced with the backdrop of the First World War, the insular residents of Bryher can no longer escape the realities of life beyond the islands. It takes the innocence of youth - in the shape of plucky young Gracie Jenkins, and her sailing companion and confidant Daniel Pender - to try to blow apart the fear and hatred that threatens to destroy their community, lifting a powerful curse in the process. This show is filled with the music of the sea as it charts our young heroes through their rite of passage.

Creative Team: Original Book Michael Morpurgo | Book & Lyrics Nikki Racklin | Musical Director & Composer Bella Barlow | Director Simon Kane | Choreographer Phyllida Crowley-Smith | Designer Lu Herbert

Full Price £16, Concessions £12 | https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/why-whales-came

Cabaret Havana

The Mack, Mountview, London 26 - 27 Aug 2022

An exhilarating new musical filled with captivating Cuban-influenced tunes and inspired by the remarkable true story of Anacaona, the Castro sisters' legendary Cuban 'Son' band - talented teenagers who took on the all-male world of jazz bars and dance halls and found international fame in the last century.

Cuba 1933. Economic crisis, political chaos, student protest. The Castro family's market cafe is struggling to bring in money. The Government is closing the university and music school, putting the futures of the 11 young Castro sisters on hold. Eldest sister Cuchito comes up with a daring plan... why don't the sisters form the first all-female seven-piece salsa band? It would be a sensation. The answer to all their prayers...

UK 2033. Music and theatre are strictly regulated by the Government. A group of young people on a compulsory cyber-training scheme prepare to compete for one chance to perform, by retelling the story of the Castro sisters through song, music and dance.

This exciting new show full of Hollywood glamour and revolutionary spirit, dancing in the street, dazzling solos and communal Conga drumming. A story of joy, tears, solidarity, and hope.

Creative Team: Writer Nicola Baldwin | Composer Tarek Merchant | Director Tiffany King | Musical Director: Barnaby Southgate | Choreographer Julia Cave

Full Price £16, Concessions £13 | https://www.mountview.org.uk/whats-on/show/cabaret-havana/

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Holroyd Theatre, Oswestry | 27 - 28 Aug 2022

A new thrilling and innovative look at the beloved Shakespearean fairytale, blending music, movement, and verse in an unforgettable voyage to the wilderness of fantasy.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is one of William Shakespeare's most-known and best-loved works. And yet, just like any dream, the plot is hard to pin down. Crossed lovers, an Athenian wedding feast, an amateur theatrical company made of carpenters, tinkers and tailors, and of course the King of Fairyland Oberon, his Queen Titania and all their train find themselves enmeshed in and out of dark woods during nights of confusion and revelry. Will the lovers be restored to their rightful match by the end? And will everyone come out of the woods unscathed?

This production will also embrace pioneering virtual world technology, creating an immersive mixed reality experience for wider audiences to enjoy.

Creative Team: Writer & Director: Victoria Gartner | Composer Musical Director & Digital Producer: Joel Hall

Full Price £15, Concessions: £12 | https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185256®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheholroydtheatre.co.uk%2Fevents_post_item%2Fa-midsummer-nights-dream%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1