BUNNY RABBIT to Make UK Premiere at FrightFest London

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Independent production company Sneaky Films has announced that BUNNY RABBIT (formerly known as BUNNY), the unsettling and visceral new Australian post-apocalyptic horror, will make its UK Premiere at FrightFest. The renowned genre festival runs over the bank holiday long weekend, 27 - 31 August 2026, with BUNNY RABBIT playing at the Odeon West End Screen 2 on Monday 31 August at 10:50am.

“In late 2019, fire swallowed Australia, destroying 243,000 square kilometres of territory and thousands of homes,” says writer-director James Branson. “So what would be the consequences of a truly apocalyptic climate disaster? How would individuals behave? How might we treat others when resources are scarce? What-or who-do we eat when there's nothing left? That's what I was thinking about when I was writing BUNNY RABBIT.”

Directed by James Branson and produced by Taylor Thompson, BUNNY RABBIT stars Kate Wilson in her feature debut, alongside Saxon Cook as The Hitchhiker and Ôntrei as The Intruder. Australian country music star Andy Golledge makes a striking on-screen turn as The Father. The film's award-winning cinematography comes from Aemon Barzanji, whose work on BUNNY RABBIT earned him an Australian Cinematography Society award. The film's original score was composed by James Branson and Ôntrei, with an original song by Andy Golledge.

“BUNNY RABBIT is about a young woman whose solitude is a source of strength, not a wound. We can't imagine a better place than FrightFest to introduce BUNNY RABBIT to UK audiences,” says Taylor Thompson, Producer and Co-founder, Sneaky Films.

BUNNY RABBIT arrives at FrightFest with serious momentum behind it. The film made its Australian debut headlining the Perth Horror Film Festival to a sold-out crowd, before racking up three consecutive sold-out screenings at SXSW Sydney. BUNNY RABBIT had a limited theatrical release across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide in late 2025, playing to enthusiastic audiences in each city.

BUNNY RABBIT combines stark realism with the dreamlike tone of a scavenged B-movie, with RAW, UNDER THE SKIN, and the original MAD MAX providing visual and thematic influence. With a distinctly feminist bent, the world of ruin and rebirth explores the haunting question: what remains of humanity after the end?

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