(BRING ME THE HEAD OF THE) DISCO KING to Open at Unity Theatre
Stuart Crowther directs a cast featuring Joseph Mihranian, Alivia Yemm, Connor Burns, and Lilly Schmeda.
Following its first in-development reading at the Unity Theatre earlier this year, Ladderman Collective have announced their production of (Bring me the Head of the) Disco King - a new play which explores action, consequence, and the moments that linger long after the party's over.
The play will also feature an exciting new soundtrack written by Benjamin B Thomas, performed and developed by local musicians Dan Napper, and Louis Williams.
The cast includes Joseph Mihranian, Alivia Yemm, Connor Burns, and Lilly Schmeda.
One hotel room. One bed. One bottle of Champagne. Prosecco. Two girls. Two boys. As the hours slip by, what starts as an evening blowing off steam soon turns into something far more complicated.
Performances will take place on 27th and 28th of November at 7:30PM at The Unity Theatre, 1 Hope Pl, Liverpool, L1 9BG.
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