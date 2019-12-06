BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

Selladoor Productions will present a brand-new UK and Ireland Tour of the Tony Award nominated BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL opening at Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 - 6 June 2020. The production will then visit Sunderland Empire from 9 - 13 June, Milton Keynes Theatre 16 - 20 June, Wales Millennium Centre 23 - 27 June, Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June - 4 July; Hull New Theatre 7 - 11 July, Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 - 18 July, Manchester Opera House 21 - 25 July, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 - 8 August, New Theatre Peterborough from 18 - 22 August, Malvern Festival Theatre 17 - 21 November and Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 - 28 November. Further tour dates and casting to be announced soon.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL features an original score by the multi award winning creator of "Hamilton", Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of "Next To Normal". The book is written by the Tony Award winning writer of "Avenue Q", Jeff Whitty and the lyrics are by both Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer of the stage adaptation of "High Fidelity", Amanda Green.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL takes audiences on a high-flying, energy fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness - wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. But when she's forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is produced by Selladoor Productions, has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 2 June - Saturday 6 June 2020

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 9 June - Saturday 13 June 2020

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER

Tuesday 16 June - Saturday 20 June 2020

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER

Tuesday 23 June - Saturday 27 June 2020

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE

www.wmc.org.uk/en

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 30 June - Saturday 4 July 2020

STOKE REGENT THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 7 July - Saturday 11 July 2020

HULL NEW THEATRE

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER

Tuesday 14 July - Saturday 18 July 2020

BRADFORD ALHAMBRA THEATRE

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE 20 JANUARY

Tuesday 21 July - Saturday 25 July 2020

MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER

Tuesday 4 August - Saturday 8 August 2020

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN

https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 18 August - Saturday 22 August 2020

NEW THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH

https://www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

ON SALE NOW

Tuesday 17 November - Saturday 21 November 2020

MALVERN FESTIVAL THEATRE

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 24 November - Saturday 28 November 2020

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL THEATRE

www.capitaltheatres.com

ON SALE 6 JANUARY





