BREAKING UP WITH REALITY Debuts First Live Performances at the Bread & Roses Theatre

Performances run 14th - 16th October 2021.

Aug. 29, 2021  

Performed LIVE for the first time since it's premiere as an audio piece, Nod At The Fox combines spoken word, recorded soundscapes and music to create a love letter to Reality. It's hard having to only greet Reality with an elbow bop, but if we get any closer it will break our hearts all over again.

Music, Sound Recordings, Written & Performed by - Eden Harbud.

Intro/Outro Music Performed by Dominic Roocroft, Ross Williams, Sam Williams & Eden Harbud. Music Track 'Elbow Bop' Performed by - Daniil Timofeev & Dmitriy Stoyan. Vocals in 'Metro' by Daria Feldman.

Performances run 14th - 16th October 2021.

Tickets: https://www.breadandrosestheatre.co.uk/whats-on.html#event=67504349;instance=20211014193000


