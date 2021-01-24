BREAKING UP WITH REALITY Comes to Living Record Festival

'Breaking Up With Reality', presented by Nod At The Fox premiered at Living Record Festival 2021. The production is now available anytime 17th Jan - 22nd Feb 2021.

CAST & CREW:

Music, Sound Recordings, Written & Performed by - Eden Harbud

Intro/Outro Music Performed by - Dominic Roocroft, Ross Williams, Sam Williams & Eden Harbud.

Music Track "Elbow Bop" Performed by - Daniil Timofeev & Dmitriy Stoyan.

Nod At The Fox combines spoken word, recorded soundscapes and music to create an audio love letter to Reality. It's hard having to only greet Reality with an elbow bop, but if we get any closer it will break our hearts all over again.

Nod At The Fox is an emerging theatre company, often using puppetry and audio storytelling, led by it's director Eden Harbud. Usually, we would create ambitious shows where the puppets, lighting, storytelling and action are all in control of the performers on stage. We've been touring our work for both adult and family audiences ('Burning Tails' and 'PEA.' respectively) around the East of England since 2018.

In these times, we're dipping our toes in the realm of audio theatre. Sound has always been a huge part of our process, equally taking up the stage alongside live performance. When creating puppetry work, the directing and composition of a show will come about in the audio creation process, which is always where we start. We love making work that's detailed, deep listening and also delicate, often using metaphor to express themes.

Eden Harbud is a theatre maker, puppeteer, dancer and actor, and has been making visual theatre for the last 6 years with several different companies. He trained at the Curious School of Puppetry and has toured nationally and internationally to Peru and Ukraine. In 2019 he was the UK representative of UNIMA Russia's international puppetry residency programme in Ryazan, Russia.