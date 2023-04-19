BOWDONBURY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts for 2023 Lineup

The countdown is on to this year's unmissable Bowdonbury Festival which is now just a month away.

The hugely popular weekend of family-friendly entertainment returns Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club at Altrincham for a third successive year and with an amazing programme of acts and attractions promised for 2023 including a funfair and Supercar and classic car displays.

The two-day event takes place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May with multi-million selling disco royalty Boney M featuring Maizie Williams headlining what is the biggest line-up to date.

General entry, weekend and Premium Pavilion Pass tickets are all on sale on the Bowdonbury Festival website. And there's an exclusive 20% discount for early birds who buy tickets before 2 May.

The Bowdonbury Festival opens on Saturday 20 May when Boney M feat Maizie Williams will take to the main stage for an unforgettable performance.

Boney M dominated the disco scene during the late 1970s with a string of classic hits including Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Sunny, Brown Girl in the Ring, Rasputin and number one Rivers of Babylon, while their version of Mary's Boy Child - Oh My Lord spent four weeks at the top of the charts at Christmas 1978.

In 2021 the group was back at the top of the charts when a Majestic and Boney M remix of Rasputin reached number one in The Official Big Top 40.

The band will be supported by singer Steve Brookstein, who won the inaugural X Factor in 2004 with an astounding six million votes - an X Factor record which stood for five years.

His subsequent debut album, Heart and Soul, went to number one in the charts, as did his debut single Against All Odds. He will be performing his own releases at Bowdonbury, along with some of the biggest soul hits around.

Everyone's favourite party band Le Freak will kick off the entertainment on the main stage, delivering a selection of feelgood disco hits from the likes of Chic, Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, Prince and many more.

And the Saturday line-up is completed by a host of talented local performers including Forever Tenors, The Music Place and Imogen Flint.

Adam Lacey and Robert Durkin are dynamic classical crossover artists Forever Tenors who have been wowing audiences with their perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, taking much-loved classic compositions and infusing them with new life and energy. From Nessun Dorma to Unchained Melody, their rich and emotional renditions are sure to take your breath away.

Meanwhile singer-songwriter Imogen Flint returns due to popular demand and local music education centre The Music Place will showcase its incredible students and choir during the afternoon.

The Bowdonbury Festival continues on Sunday 21 May, with a special event to celebrate 40 years of award-winning opticians Maskell + Josephson being in Altrincham located at their Regent Road site.

Festivalgoers can expect a full day of family-friendly entertainment across the site as well as a fantastic array of talent on the main festival stage.

The programme of live music will be headlined by Paul Bacon as Ultimate Elton. The lifelong Elton John fan began singing and playing his music while studying performing arts at university in the 1980s when he discovered he had an extraordinary similar singing style to the superstar singer-songwriter.

Drawing on an amazing back catalogue going back more than 50 years including Your Song, Candle In the Wind, Crocodile Rock and Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me, Ultimate Elton is a wonderful and authentic celebration of Elton John's sublime music. And Paul even wears some of the original Elton stage costumes he has acquired over the years.

The line-up also includes The Bootleg Bee Gees, Chic Out! and The Shedmartins along with a tribute to the first lady of County Music, Dolly Parton.

The Bootleg Bee Gees first formed in 1998 and since then have played throughout Europe, bringing the house down with their faithful recreations of all those Bee Gees classics including Massachusetts and Words to How Deep is Your Love, Tragedy and Heartbreaker, and the nine-piece Chic Out! celebrates the songbook of Nile Rodgers and Chic, delivering high-octane disco and funk tunes made famous by not just Chic but also David Bowie, Diana Ross and Sister Sledge.

Meanwhile The Shedmartins, the north's premier Housemartins tribute, promise irresistible 1980s indie rock including Me and the Farmer, Build, Happy Hour and the number one Caravan of Love.

Away from the music, there's a host of attractions including Supercar and Classic Car displays from local car groups and marques, traditional funfair stalls and rides, a giant inflatable obstacle course and face painting.

A selection of bars run by the Bowdon Club itself will be serving a wide range of alcoholic and soft drinks throughout the site, while the food offer includes delicious treats from local outlets including Little Red Pizza Company with their delicious woodfired pizzas and Humble Kitchen Gourmet promising mouth-watering gourmet burgers.

The Bowdonbury Festival is organised by Max Eden with all profits going to support the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club.

The festival is sponsored by Benchmark Security Group.

Organiser Max Eden said: "We launched the Bowdonbury Festival in 2021 and it's quickly become an important part of Cheshire's summer events calendar, so I'm delighted to be able to bring it back for a third fantastic year. Our audiences really enjoy and appreciate the quality family-friendly entertainment and fantastic music we work hard to bring together.

"This year we've introduced our first original artists - the legendary Boney M featuring Maizie Williams, and the very talented Steve Brookstein, while we also continue to bring the best tribute acts in the business to Bowdonbury and to celebrate some amazing local performers.

"As always, proceeds from the festival will go towards supporting the work of Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club which is such an important part of the community."

Both days' entertainment runs from 2-10pm and tickets cost from £27.50 for adults and £10 for children.

Premium Pavilion Pass holders have access to the pavilion and exclusive use of a raised viewing premium bar featuring waitress service at your table, indoor seating and toilet facilities and a set menu available with catering by award-winning chefs.

Tickets are available to purchase from www.bowdonbury.co.uk. And early birds who get their tickets before 2 May get an exclusive 20% discount - just use the code CLUB20.