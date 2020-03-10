BOLLYWOOD DIVAS Receives Its World Premiere At Birmingham Hippodrome

SHIAMAK UK will present: bollywood DIVAS which will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on Saturday 4 April 2020.

After the success of spirit of INDIA and spirit of BOLLYWOOD, SHIAMAK presents bollywood DIVAS, a dance tribute to the women of Indian Cinema.

Known for creating stunning visuals with breathtaking choreography, costumes, props and lighting design, Bollywood's trend-setting entertainment designer and choreographer, Shiamak Davar, and his creative team led by CEO, Glen D'Mello, are set to present another spectacular evening of entertainment.

From Madhubala to Madhuri Dixit, Parveen Babi to Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, bollywood DIVAS pays tribute to the leading ladies of Bollywood - the world's largest film industry based in Mumbai, India.



Shiamak Davar, Artistic Director of The SHIAMAK Group said; "bollywood DIVAS is a homage to the amazing women who have inspired millions over the years. I have had the honour of working with some of these incredible artists over the last three decades and this show is our way of celebrating their contribution to the entertainment industry."

The show is performed by the SHIAMAK UK Dance Team which is comprised of talented dancers from across the greater London area and the Midlands.

bollywood DIVAS will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on Saturday 4 April 2020. Visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge) for more information and to book.





