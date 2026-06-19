BLISS THE MUSICAL To Take The Stage At Edinburgh Fringe

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Bliss The Musical will make its Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer at the Pleasance Courtyard, with casting now officially announced via their official Instagram.

The musical is presented by Susan Edelstein Productions, ATG Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions who are the Olivier Award-winning producers behind Cabaret and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

When four sisters break free from their tower and step into the wider world, they find themselves in a realm where fairy godfathers hold the power and happy endings come at a price. Sharp, funny and refreshingly original, this fairytale-inspired musical rewrites happily ever after.

With book, music and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie, direction by Sheryl Kaller and choreography by Josh Prince this is one of the most buzzed about muscials happening at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.

The cast features Alexandra Emerson-Kirby as Carmella, Miriam Nyarko as Faye and Matilda Shaplan as Holly as the lead princesses in this story.

Joining them is Cameron Johnson as the King, Kara Lane as Taffeta and Jordan Calloway as Prince Devin.

Additional casting includes Alicia Belgarde, Maya De Faria, Ronalee Galhena, Millie Gubby, Ella McLaughlin, Ella Valentine, Ollie Augustin, Archie Durrant and Will Twiste.

Further casting will be announced.

Performances will be taking place at the Pleasance Courtyard (The Grand) at Edinburgh Fringe from August 5 - 31. All performances will start at 1pm. The run time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased at Pleasance's website.

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