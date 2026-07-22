BETWEEN THE COVERS LIVE! to Feature Celia Imrie, Nigel Havers, and Rob Rinder

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Between The Covers Live! – Celebrating Agatha Christie has expanded the tour line-up for October, announcing a host of special guests who will join actor, comedian and bestselling author Ben Miller and international bestselling crime writer Lucy Foley at selected dates across the UK.

Broadcaster and bestselling crime writer Rob Rinder, acclaimed actors Celia Imrie and Nigel Havers and Agatha Christie's great-grandson, Chairman & CEO of Agatha Christie Limited James Prichard, will appear alongside Amanda Ross, creator and executive producer of the BBC's Between the Covers, for an unforgettable celebration of the world's bestselling novelist.

Marking 50 years since Agatha Christie's death, the tour invites audiences into the ultimate fantasy book club where all the book picks are written or inspired by the world's bestselling novelist of all time: the legendary 'Queen of Crime', Agatha Christie. The show will celebrate this incredible woman whose fictional creations were as forward thinking, brave and dangerous as her own real life. She was way ahead of her time, without the benefit of a decent education, but from her first book, she became a celebrity. So much so, that when her first marriage failed and she discovered her husband's infidelity, she disappeared to Harrogate, which launched a search involving thousands of volunteers. She assumed a new identity and defied two different police forces' investigations as she was feared dead in terrible circumstances, the stuff of a crime novel. She subsequently travelled the world on archaeological digs and married a man 15 years her junior.

It's hard to comprehend the creative powers of someone capable of writing 90 different works of fiction, selling over two billion copies worldwide, but this show celebrates her enduring ability to entertain and her legacy.

Audiences are invited to join this exclusive book club to discuss some of Agatha's own favourite titles, as well as the lineup's own beloved titles. They will get an insight into the worlds of Marple, Poirot and Tuppence, and hear about how the entertaining panel were inspired to write their own brand-new books influenced by the Queen of Crime. Audiences can expect lively conversation, fascinating behind-the-scenes stories and fresh insight into how Christie's extraordinary imagination continues to shape modern crime writing.

Actor Nigel Havers who joins the tour at Oxford Playhouse (6th October), High Wycombe Swan (7th October), Chesterfield Winding Wheel (9th October), Winchester Guildhall (15th October), Torquay Babbacombe Theatre (16th October) and The Lowry, Salford (18th October) said: 'I am over the moon to be celebrating the original Queen of Crime at six dates on this tour. I devoured her books and of course the various TV and film adaptations growing up, I've always been completely captivated by how she could construct these flawless, sweeping mysteries with such brilliant characters, the sort of people you'd happily invite over for a gin and tonic, only to discover they're hiding delicious, dark, and dramatic secrets behind their perfect manners. I cannot wait to share my favourites, plunge into the nostalgia of my Christie firsts and celebrate her magnificent legacy. I can't wait to see you all there. Do come along, it promises to be a lot of fun!'

Joining Ben Miller, Lucy Foley and Amanda Ross at Fareham Live (5th October) and Edinburgh Queen's Hall (13th October), Rob Rinder said: 'Agatha Christie has been one of the great pleasures of my reading life for as long as I can remember. Long before I found myself creating crime fiction, she taught me that the best mysteries aren't really about the body in the library, they're about the people standing around pretending not to notice it. I'm delighted to be joining such a terrific line-up to celebrate the woman who invented so many of the rules the rest of us are still trying to follow. We'll be talking about the books we love, the twists we never saw coming, the characters we still can't forget and why Christie remains endlessly readable. Whether you're devoted to Poirot, loyal to Miss Marple or simply love a good mystery, I hope you'll join us. I'm really looking forward to meeting readers at the book signings too.'

Audience members will also have the chance to meet the panelists at exclusive interval and post-show signing sessions; the perfect opportunity to pick up a Christie classic ahead of Christmas.

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