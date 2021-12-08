Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Suspends Performances After Company Members Test Positive for COVID

pixeltracker

They will not able to restart live performances of Beauty and the Beast until Saturday 18 December at the earliest.

Dec. 8, 2021  
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Suspends Performances After Company Members Test Positive for COVID

The Belgrade Theatre has released the following statement regarding the suspension of upcoming performances due to COVID cases within the company:

Despite extremely robust safety measures being in place and the back-up of understudy actors, we're incredibly sad to say that some of our Panto company have recently tested positive for Covid. This means that we have to suspend live performances and we know we will not able to restart live performances of Beauty and the Beast until Saturday 18 December at the earliest.

Our Box Office team are currently contacting the ticketholders for affected performances. All other performances are still scheduled to continue as planned, so if you have tickets for a performance outside of the affected dates, there's no need to contact Box Office or take any further action.

Knowing this would always be a risk during the ongoing pandemic, we have taken the precaution of creating a professionally filmed version of our Beauty and the Beast production. We intend to screen this filmed version to audiences at the Theatre from Friday 10 December, in place of the planned live performances.

We will continue to keep our audiences informed of any other changes throughout the run of panto via email and our social media channels, should the need arise.

Performances of Santa's Magical Mystery Guest and A Christmas Carol in B2 are unaffected and will proceed as planned. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our Main Stage when Beauty and the Beast performances resume.

We'd like to sincerely thank our audiences for their patience and understanding and know they will want us to send their best wishes to the Panto Company.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Arts Garage To Launch 'Art Of Laughter' Comedy Series With Jimmy 'JJ' Walker Next Month
  • Dragonfly Studio & Productions to Hold Auditions for THE LADY JULIANA at 2022 Orlando Fringe
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour
  • The Beach Theatre in St. Pete is Expecting to Return in 2022