BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast, this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Making her return after starring in Cinderella in 2021, Chloe Gentles (Winnie The Pooh, Riverside Studios/UK Tour, Mamma Mia!, UK Tour) plays Belle, whilst Nathan Shaw (The Rocky Horror Show, UK Tour; Walk Like A Man, UK Tour) stars opposite her as the Beast. With roaringly funny jokes, beastly amounts of magic, and a hit list of songs for all ages, this fantastic production is not to be missed.

Robbie Noonan (Winnie The Pooh, Riverside Studios/UK Tour, Avenue Q, UK Tour) also returns to the Corn Exchange after his performance in last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk to play Batty, whilst Jade Johnson (Help! We Are Still Alive, Seven Dials Playhouse; The Book of Mormon, West End) will be spreading a little magic as Fairy Common, after starring in 2021’s Cinderella. Jenny Perry (The Rocky Horror Show, European tour) will give audiences an opportunity to boo and hiss as the Wicked Witch, joined by Lois Elizabeth Glenister (Stick Man, Leicester Square Theatre) as Ratty and Graham Mackay-Bruce (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as the Dame. Completing this multi-talented cast are Abby Fell, Harry Warburton and Adam Craig.

Plested Brown and Wilsher comment, We’re so excited to announce this year’s cracking panto cast - expect some new comedy faces, West End wonders and a very talented beast! The show features performers from West End productions such as Mamma Mia, Rocky Horror Show and Les Misérables, and family favourites like Zog and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh live on stage. We’re also delighted to welcome back Chloe Gentles, Jade Johnson and Robbie Noonan for fun and frolics in Newburyshire. We can assure you our exceptionally talented Beauty and the Beast cast will give you a ‘roar-some’ panto time!

Beauty and the Beast is written and directed by Plested, Brown and Wilsher Pantomime, who are Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher. They have delighted Newbury audiences for the past four years with their hilarious and fresh takes on much-loved pantomime tales Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk. Joining them to make up the creative team are set & costume designer Mark Walters (Glitter Pantomimes), choreographer and assistant director Holly Hughes (Anyone can Whistle, Union Theatre), music supervisor James Keay (Mother Goose, West End/UK Tour) and musical director Ben Barrow (Footloose, UK Tour). Lighting design is by in-house team Guy Dickens and Vicky Allen, with sound design by Nathan Smith.

This year also marks the return of Corn Exchange Newbury’s Pay It Forward panto appeal, after hitting last year’s fundraising target and raising over £8,700 for the appeal last year to give those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity a chance to come and experience the delight of panto.

Working with local partners including schools, social prescribers and third sector organisations to identify those who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy this fabulous pantomime, The Corn Exchange are asking audiences and supporters to donate what they can - £11 will buy a school ticket and £25 an adult ticket so that those most in need within the community can receive a pay it forward ticket. Donations can be made at https://cornexchangenew.com/donate or audiences will have the option to donate to this appeal when they book your pantomime tickets online, in person and over the phone.