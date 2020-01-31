BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to The Bristol Hippodrome

Following a highly successful West End run of two and a half years and a sell-out tour in 2017/18, Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner in association with Michael Harrison are delighted to announce full casting for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, playing at The Bristol Hippodrome in February 2020.

Daisy Wood-Davis will play Carole King. She will be joined by Adam Gillian as King's husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, Laura Baldwin as song-writer Cynthia Weil, Cameron Sharp as song-writer Barry Mann, Susie Fenwick as King's mother Genie Klein and Oliver Boot as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner. At certain performances, Carole King will be played by Vicki Manser.

The cast is completed by Toyan Thomas-Browne, Reece Budin, Ronald Brian, Carly Cook, Julia Dray, Jordan Fox, Louise Francis, Chloe Gentles, Katrina May, Grant McConvey, Jacob McIntosh, Samuel Nicholas, Leah St Luce, Mica Townsend and Damien Winchester.

Daisy Wood-Davis is probably best known as Kim Butterfield in Channel 4's Hollyoaks. Her other TV credits include Tansy Meadow in EastEnders and Phoebe Crowhurst in Holby City. Daisy's theatre credits include Laura in Dreamboats and Petticoats in the West End and on tour, Janet in the European tour of The Rocky Horror Show and most recently Sheila in the UK tour of Hair.

Adam Gillian trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has appeared in Hadestown at The National Theatre and Refresh at the Underbelly Festival.

Laura Baldwin can currently be seen as Dawn in the original London company of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Janey in Eugenius! and Story Sandra in Big Fish, both at The Other Palace.

Cameron Sharp played Theo in the original London cast of School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. His other West End credits include Drew in Rock of Ages at the Garrick Theatre. He has also appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the national tour of Avenue Q.

Susie Fenwick's many West End credits include Sister Margaretta in The Sound of Music at the London Palladium, The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre, Jennyanydots in Cats at the New London Theatre, Beauty and the Beast at the Dominion Theatre, Copacabana and Aspects of Love, both at the Prince of Wales Theatre and Les Misèrables at the Palace Theatre.

Oliver Boot's many credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at The National Theatre and on tour, the European premiere of Finding Neverland at Leicester Curve, Antony and Cleopatra, A Midsummer Night's Dream and King Lear, all at Shakespeare's Globe and the national tours of Hay Fever and Bedroom Farce.

Casting by Jill Green CDG.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is based on the early life and career of legendary singer/ songwriter Carole King. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL ran on Broadway for nearly six years and is currently selling out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.

