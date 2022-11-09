BBC Young Jazz Musician Returns In November 2022

The biennial celebration of the most talented up-and-coming musicians on the British jazz scene, BBC Young Jazz Musician 2022 reaches its climax with a live final at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre on Saturday 19 November, when the five shortlisted finalists - aged 20 to 23 - showcase their talents accompanied by the acclaimed Nikki Yeoh's Infinitum trio. The event will be broadcast on BBC Four on Sunday 20 November at 8pm.

Staged in collaboration with the EFG London Jazz Festival, the BBC Young Jazz Musician Final will be broadcast to the homes of music lovers across the country on BBC Four on Sunday 20 November, presented by Jamz Supernova and Huw Stephens, both DJs and broadcasters.

The five finalists are: pianist Luke Bacchus (21) from London, in his final year as a jazz piano student at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance; Scottish double-bassist Ewan Hastie (20), born in Edinburgh, raised in Kirkcaldy, and currently studying at Glasgow's Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; Birmingham Conservatoire student pianist Nick Manz (21), born in Durham; Guildhall School of Music and Drama graduate, guitarist Ralph Porrett (23) from Shropshire, currently based in London; and saxophonist Emma Rawicz-Szczerbo (20), born in Devon and a current student at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

These outstanding young musicians will each present a 14-minute set in front of a judging panel including some of the most celebrated British performers on the current international jazz scene: saxophonist and composer Camilla George; pianist, composer and producer Bill Laurance, also a member of global phenomenon Snarky Puppy; vocalist Claire Martin, OBE; multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Emma-Jean Thackray; and composer, singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson. The judges as well as audiences at Queen Elizabeth Hall and at home will listen to the finalists as they present music from the standard jazz repertoire, with each set including at least one piece composed or arranged by the finalists themselves.

On stage with the competitors, providing world-class accompaniment, will be Nikki Yeoh's Infinitum with pianist Yeoh leading her rhythm section of siblings Michael Mondesir (bass) and Mark Mondesir (drums).

Suzy Klein, BBC Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, said: "We are delighted to support some exceptional new British jazz talent, and to share their inspiring performances with audiences at home. It is such a privilege to shine a light on these rising stars, supporting them as they take their first steps in their careers in the music industry. We hope viewers will join us in cheering them on, at the Queen Elizabeth Hall as well as from home."

The winner of the 2020 edition was London pianist Deschanel Gordon, who is building a successful career performing in the UK and beyond, working with the likes of Mark Kavuma, Cassie Kinoshi's SEED Ensemble and US-born singer Judi Jackson on stages at London's Ronnie Scott's, Jazz CafÃ©, and Barbican Centre, and at jazz festivals in Europe and the USA, including Moods in Zurich, New York's Winter Jazz Festival, Jazz TM in Romania and Fasching in Sweden.

In addition to the television coverage on BBC Four, iPlayer will host the BBC Young Jazz Musician Final for 12 months after initial broadcast, and BBC Radio 3 will broadcast highlights from the event on Saturday 3 December as part of J to Z (also on BBC Sounds).

BBC Young Jazz Musician 2022 is managed and produced by BBC Studios Music Cardiff.