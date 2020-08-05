BBC World Service's MUSIC LIFE to Feature Hans Zimmer, Hildur Guðnadóttir and Angélica Negrón

The episode will be presented on Saturday, 15 August

A huge episode of Music Life this week sees one of the most versatile composers working today. Max Richter (Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Ad Astra, Mary Queen of Scots) asks the stars of film, TV, and stage how they got their starts in the music business, their creative processes, how they convey emotion through their work, and how it's actually quite difficult to create something simple.

Answering those questions is a man who really needs no introduction, Mr Hans Zimmer. He's scored over 100 films so far, putting his Signature Sound on everything from James Bond to the Dark Knight Trilogy to Thelma & Louise. There isn't a film that isn't vastly improved with Hans' work behind it. Also with Max is Icelandic composer, cellist and vocalist Hildur Guðnadóttir. She won the Academy Award for best score for the controversial film Joker, and you can also hear her music-less score in the haunting TV series Chernobyl. And Puerto Rican composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón completes the line-up and writes music for chamber ensembles, orchestras, film, theatre, robotic instruments, and toys no less. This is a meeting of minds that's not to be missed.

In part two of the programme, Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir will be taking you through a playlist she's called 'Community' - a collection of songs based around something very dear to her heart and more important than ever - featuring music from the likes of Colin Stetson, Sunn O))), and Jessika Kenney.

Produced by Jax Coombes and Ashley Clivery for BBC World Service.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You