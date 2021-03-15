Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC Commissions New Musical For A Virtual Theatre Experience

U.Me: The Musical will premiere globally at 8pm BST on 12 May 2021 on BBC World Service and BBC Sounds.

Mar. 15, 2021  
BBC Commissions New Musical For A Virtual Theatre Experience

The BBC announced today that they have commissioned an original new musical to be staged for radio and podcast. The virtual musical experience will allow anyone to once again step into their own theatre of the mind and witness the first specially commissioned musical set during the global pandemic. A Magnum Opus production for the BBC, 'U.Me: The Musical' (pronounced you dot Me) will premiere globally at 8pm BST on 12 May 2021 on BBC World Service and BBC Sounds.

Bringing together an incredible team 'U.Me: The Musical' is a regional UK production for BBC World Service and will feature words and music by Theo Jamieson, previously music director for Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Here Lies Love, with music production by Liverpool based Steve Levine famed for his work with Culture Club, The Clash and The Beach Boys. The book is written by Simon Pitts and Theo Jamieson and commissioned by Simon Pitts, BBC World Service.

A cultural response to a unique global collective experience, the musical will not only offer the upsides of a good musical for listeners: hope, joy and consolation, but will also employ and support British creatives: singers, musicians, mix engineers, orchestrators and so on in a sector with reduced opportunities for work. The musical will feature contemporary musicians as well as the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra with over 60 musicians across the UK, all recording their parts remotely to be mixed by Steve Levine in his Liverpool studio.

'U.Me: the Musical' is an international love story, based around two young people on opposite sides of the world, who meet online and make a true connection. Having moved to London to start a new job just as everything in her world stops, Rose meets Ryo across a crowded video conference at work. He's a Japanese-American living in Kyoto experiencing a quarter-life crisis and is starting out again. Alone and together during the lockdowns they make sense of it all between them and find hope and joy amidst everything.

Simon Pitts commented: "It can take six years to create a new musical for the West End or Broadway. We're writing and arranging and recording u.me in 5 months during lockdown. We're excited to be bringing together some of Britain's greatest music and drama talents in a project touching on our shared global experience over this last extraordinary year."

Theo Jamieson commented: "The BBC wanted to do a radio musical in response to the covid pandemic, a romance in this moment we are in that would get the blood pumping and raise goosebumps. When all guns are blazing on a musical, nothing generates that much energy and that much feeling. It's a big challenge, but actually the feeling of responding and delivering something to the public in a short amount of time is actually really fun. It's fantastic as an artist."

The musical is a broadcast hour and will have its World Premiere at 8pm BST on 12 May 2021 on BBC World Service and will be chapterised for podcast on BBC Sounds.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
May Break Into Song T-Shirt
Next On Stage T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
David Mamets THE CHRISTOPHER BOYS COMMUNION is Streaming Now on BBC Radio 4 Photo

David Mamet's THE CHRISTOPHER BOY'S COMMUNION is Streaming Now on BBC Radio 4

TH SORCERERS APPRENTICE Comes to stream.theatre Photo

TH SORCERER'S APPRENTICE Comes to stream.theatre

Storyhouse Announces Livestream of MISS JULIE Photo

Storyhouse Announces Livestream of MISS JULIE

Photo Flash: First Look at A SPLINTER OF ICE in Rehearsal Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at A SPLINTER OF ICE in Rehearsal


More Hot Stories For You

  • Live This Friday at Noon & On-Demand KANSAS CITY: 1924 Returns With Episode 10
  • Heartland Men's Chorus Presents Virtual Spring Concert
  • Taye Diggs Announced as University of Missouri Artist in Residence
  • SevenDays & Community Blood Center Team Up On Blood Drives