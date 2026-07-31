BABES IN ARMS Relaxed Shows Set for Camden Fringe 2026

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As part of Camden Fringe 2026 (3-30 August), The Courtyard Theatre will introduce a series of Babes in Arms-relaxed performances, giving parents and carers the opportunity to enjoy live theatre without missing out on this year's festival.

These specially designated performances are open to parents and carers attending with babies under one year old, while remaining available to regular audience members. Audience members should simply be aware that babies may be present during these performances. The initiative has been carefully curated to include productions that are suitable for a relaxed environment. While some shows may contain content warnings for adult audiences, participating productions have been selected because they do not feature loud, sudden effects or "crash-bang-wallop" moments that could distress younger attendees. Audience members can expect a relaxed atmosphere, where babies may be fed, changed, soothed or settled during the performance.

Tim Gill, Artistic Director of The Courtyard Theatre, states: "Camden Fringe is all about making theatre accessible, exciting and welcoming. We know that new parents can often feel excluded from cultural events, so we're delighted to offer Babes in Arms performances that allow them to remain connected to the arts while enjoying time with their little ones."

Siva Zagel, Head of Programming at The Courtyard Theatre, said: "We wanted to create opportunities for parents who love theatre but may find it difficult to attend traditional performances. By working with companies across the Camden Fringe programme, we've selected a range of shows that can be enjoyed in a relaxed environment by parents, carers, babies and regular audiences alike."

Babes in Arms Performances

Birth Stories - Friday 7 August, 2:00pm

SuperAgent - Saturday 15 August, 2:00pm

Mates - Sunday 16 August, 2:00pm

London Fields - Thursday 20 August, 3:00pm

Dying to Meet You - Saturday 22 August, 2:00pm

The Whore Queen - Saturday 22 August, 3:30pm

The Hostel - Saturday 29 August, 1:00pm

How To Make Adult Friends - Saturday 29 August, 2:00pm

Medusa's Voice - Saturday 29 August, 2:30pm

Parents and carers attending with babies under one year old are encouraged to book these designated performances, though all tickets remain available to the general public.

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