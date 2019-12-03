Awarding Winning Play TUBE Returns

tube

Written by Joe Kerry, directed by Bobby Standley.

Cast



Michaela Carberry | George Damms

Lion & Unicorn Theatre 28th January - 2nd February 2020 Press Performance: Wednesday 29th January 2020

Joe Kerry's award winning play returns for a limited run at the Lion & Unicorn Theatre in Kentish Town.

''A voice to be listened to...'' - BritishTheatre.com

tube follows two strangers who sit next to each other in an empty carriage when their train stops in a tunnel and doesn't move again. It explores their relationship in this less than ideal situation, as they find comfort and strain in each other. This unique piece gives you an honest look into the emotional and physical impact people can have on each other, and the lengths they will go to for the ones they love.

tube began its development at the Southwark Playhouse in May 2018. The piece was awarded the Stockwell Playhouse Bursary Prize For Writing after its performance at the 34th One Act Festival in July and was subsequently performed at the Stockwell Playhouse in October 2018 for further development. tube is returning for 2020 at the Lion & Unicorn Theatre from Tuesday 28th January to Sunday 2nd February.

tube is presented by Colour & Light Productions, a company dedicated to giving a platform to creatives to allow them to grow their skills and develop their work. You can find out more about them at www.colourandlightproductions.com.

For tickets visit lineupnow.com/event/tube-1

(Tickets: £12 full price, £10 concessions, £8 student tickets)

Creatives

Writer - Joe Kerry

tube is Joe's first piece of writing. Since its first production in 2018 he has gone on to work on a number of creative projects, including composing music for films and workshopping new shows. He is Co-Artistic Director of Colour & Light Productions, a company dedicated to supporting creatives and giving them a platform to develop and improve their work. He trained as an Actor at Mountview Academy Of Theatre Arts, graduating in 2017. Contact him on Twitter: @joelikepoe

Director - Bobby Standley

Bobby diversifies between directing and being a Pharmacist. He is Artistic Director of The Arts Centre Telford where he has directed over 30 shows in the past 7 years. Bobby has been instrumental in the development of tube from the start. His directing credits include: tube (Stockwell Playhouse), Accidental Death Of An Anarchist and Oliver!. He is always open to new creative projects. Contact him on Twitter: @bobbystandley.

Cast

Rachel - Michaela Carberry

Michaela trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Her credits include: Jane in Two People In A Room (Truffleduck Film). Becky in Trace (The Actors Centre),Helena in A Little Dream (The Deck, National Theatre), Julia in The Duchess Of Malfi (Sam Wanamaker Festival), National Theatre Connections (NT New Works Department). Find her on Twitter @michaelacarbs.

The Man - George Damms

George trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. His credits include: Igor/Ensemble in Monstersongs (The Other Palace), Kevin in Plastic Paddy (Reactor Factory Productions), Ryan in We Live By The Sea (Patch Of Blue Theatre). Find him @george_damms.

Colour & Light Productions would like to thank Tom Dalby (Marketing & Design), Craig Nom Chong, the Stockwell Playhouse, the Southwark Playhouse & the Lion & Unicorn Theatre for their support.





