Avery Street to Perform at Camden Fringe 2021

'Avery Street' is a fast paced, character based sketch comedy show that takes a look into the lives of residents of a seemingly typical British street. But look inside and you'll find some not-so-everyday people doing not-so-everyday things, as the three actors endeavour to multi-role the whole vibrant cast.

Emma, one of the writer-performers, said: "We want the audience to have all the benefits of watching an episode of 'French and Saunders' or 'Saturday Night Live' play before them. Except now they can interact and get involved with the show in a way that they never could behind a screen."

The 50-minute show will be playing at Canal Cafe Theatre for 2 nights and aims to poke fun at life, not people, with its array of wacky occupants. After a difficult year, the company hopes that they can help audience members escape for a while and live in this funny little street they've created before returning to reality.

Visit @peopleandco_ on Instagram or People & Co. on Youtube to learn more and to get a sneak preview of some of the characters you'll meet in the street.

Avery Street will play at the Canal Café Theatre on the 6th & 7th August 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets (£8, £6 concession) can be purchased via the Canal Café website (www.canalcafetheatre.com)

DETAILS:

Age Recommendation 18+ (16 and 17 with discretion)

Avery Street - Camden Fringe Festival

Written by Amy Naughton, Connor Smith, Emma Owens

Directed by Amy Naughton, Connor Smith, Emma Owens.

6th & 7th August at 7:30pm

Canal Café Theatre, 13 Westbourne Terrace Rd, London, W2 6NG, UK email: mail@canalcafetheatre.com

2 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Friday 6th & Saturday 7th August at 7:30pm

Tickets:

£6 - £8 (plus a £1.50 membership if required)

Running time: 60 minutes