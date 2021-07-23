Assembly Festival Garden Announces More Summer Shows

The summer of culture continues at Assembly Festival Garden, with more shows announced for August in partnership with Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

More dates have been added to the Festival Garden's headline acts due to popular demand, with a further six weeks to catch the shows everyone is talking about. Catch the best pub gig you've ever been to with the five-star sell-out sensation Choir of Man; and the whole family can enjoy the awe-inspiring acrobatics of world-leading circus company Circolombia in a "stunning show that takes Circus to new heights". Choir of Man and Circolombia will continue to delight audiences from Coventry and beyond performing at the spectacular Queen of Flanders spiegeltent until 19 September.

Coventry joins the summer's festival line-up as The Sound of Cov: Live takes over Assembly Festival Garden on Saturday 7 Aug. A full day of live music, food, drinks and sunshine, brought to you by seven of Coventry's community, student and hospital radio stations. Head down with friends and family to enjoy live performances from some of Coventry's best-loved local artists, and discover some new favourites.

The outdoor Piccolo stage will provide the soundtrack for the summer, with a series of evening gigs that will take over the Garden. All female Bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer will be joined by Midlands folk singer Ellie Gowers (2 Aug); modern-day folk hero Grace Petrie, supported by Lande Hekt (9 Aug); and Jon Boden and the Remnant Strings, with support from Mishra (30 Aug). Plus an intimate set with Jack Lukeman (22 Aug) in the Piccolo.

Assembly Festival Garden is proud to host Coventry Pride & Joy, Sunday 8 Aug, with a line-up of LGBTQ+ led events across the Garden. With drop-in community sessions in the Treehouse and Piccolo spiegeltent, plus empowering ticketed events to sit alongside the Festival's usual programming. Prepare to reconnect, re-examine and revel in the extraordinary messiness of love with Roann McCloskey's autobiographical comedy, My Father the Tantric Masseur (5 - 8 Aug). Where she navigates her life as a queer, British-Algerian woman in a show that will have you laughing, crying and pondering the name you've given your genitals. The Duchess of Canvey herself, Dianne Chorley, will close Coventry Pride, as her Eighties nightclub The Flick takes over the Queen of Flanders for one night only (8 Aug). Diane will be joined by the very best names in comedy, drag and cabaret for a riotous party you won't want to miss.

There's plenty to entertain the entire family this summer, with shows for all ages at Assembly Festival Garden. The international award-winning Mr Bubbles with his extraordinary soapy Bubble Show comes to Coventry (14 - 29 Aug); Comedy Club 4 Kids returns to the Piccolo (8 Aug & 4 Sep); AlgoRHYTHM (3 - 19 Aug) bring science to life through dance and theatre; Morgan & West Present: The Three Musketeers (13 - 15 Aug & 4 - 5 Sep); follow Alice down the rabbit hole this summer with Alice in Wonderland (14 & 15 Aug); and magic from - Elliot Bibby: Leftover Lunch (17-20 Aug), and Coventry's own magic man Jester Styles with both a family-friendly show (25 - 29 Aug) and one strictly for adults, Sent to Coventry (13 - 15 Aug).

Fans of stand-up will be spoilt for choice, with work in progress shows from Nish Kumar (Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, QI) (4 Aug), and Leicester Mercury's Comedian of the Year 2021 Nina Gilligan (29 Aug). The laughter won't stop there as the "Spice Girls of improv" return in their five-star improvised musical comedy Notflix (13 Aug); Jonny and the Baptists: Dance Like it Never Happened (12 Aug) in the funniest, most joyful and uplifting show you will see about feeling totally bereaved; and comedians Leila Navabi, Priya Hall and Robin Morgan scour the internet for disturbing dilemmas in Here to Judge: Live (11 Aug).

Visitors to Coventry can get close to action this summer, with a series of interactive shows to entertain and inform this summer. A group of citizens from Coventry democratically create a shared home on The Island by DeBALIE (22 Aug); the finest Broadway brains are pitted against one another in Les Quizerables (22 Aug); Frankie Foxstone A.K.A. The Profit takes guests on her sell-out Walking Tour (7 - 8 & 21 - 22 Aug); and help plan the best wedding ever in Confetti (26 & 28 Aug), A queer rom-com from Attitude Magazine's "Rising Comic Star" Will Jackson.

The theatre has well and truly reopened as storytelling and lipsync cabaret collide in the queer coming of age comedy Yours Sincerely (17 - 29 Aug); teen Queen Mary Tudor takes to the mic to rehab her "bloody" image in Bloody Mary: Live (24 Aug - 5 Sept); and Styx (17 - 22 Aug) a show that reveals the extraordinary power music has to reignite fading memories.

Assembly Festival Garden has been designed from the ground-up to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff is paramount; we kindly invite guests to wear face coverings when indoors if they can. We carry the 'We're Good to Go' mark meaning that we operate in line with current Government guidelines for COVID-19 and have relevant risk assessments in place. Capacities at our venues have been reduced to enable physical distancing measures to be put in place. All payments at the box office, food outlets and bars are contactless to avoid unnecessary cash handling and there will be additional cleaning between shows as well as hand sanitisation stations located throughout the Garden.

