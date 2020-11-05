ArtsEd Appoints David Ian to Board of Trustees

David Ian is Chief Executive of his eponymous production company, and the recipient of five Olivier awards and three Tony nominations.

ArtsEd has announced the appointment of David Ian to their Board of Trustees.

Chief Executive of his eponymous production company, and the recipient of five Olivier awards and three Tony nominations, David is a world-renowned theatre producer with a highly successful career spanning over 30 years. Prior to his first forays in producing (collaborating with Paul Nicholas), David had a successful acting career, appearing in productions such as The Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Rocky Horror Show.

From 2005, David was Chairman and CEO of the global theatrical division of Live Nation having previously joined the group in 2000 when it was part of Clear Channel, the largest theatrical group in the world. At Live Nation, David was responsible for Broadway Across America, which produced, and toured first class Broadway shows in over 40 cities in the United States and Canada. He was simultaneously CEO of the UK division, which included over 25 theatres both in London's West End and most regional markets in the UK.

David Ian Productions is responsible for scores of West End, international and UK touring shows, with multiple forthcoming projects waiting in the wings, ready for when theatre emerges from Covid-19 forced closures.

David has a long association with the school, both as a friend and valued industry connection and, more recently, as parent to ArtsEd Sixth Form and Musical Theatre degree graduate, Emily Lane.

Of his appointment, David said:

"I look forward to developing my long-standing connection with ArtsEd as a member of the Board of Trustees.

ArtsEd has long been at the forefront of exceptional performing arts training and I'm delighted to lend my support during such an exciting period in the organisation's long history. The wonderful new extension to their Chiswick home is just one in a series of developments that include innovative changes to the curriculum and a step change in the diversity of the faculty, that will secure ArtsEd's reputation as a centre of excellence for many years to come."

ArtsEd Principal, Chris Hocking said:

"I'm thrilled at David Ian's appointment to ArtsEd's Board of Trustees. His position in the theatre industry as a renowned and respected producer of large-scale shows has long been cemented and we have enjoyed an association with him for many years. As well as providing a wealth of knowledge as a producer, David's early career as a performer also means he knows what it's like from the point of view of our students as they enter the industry. This empathetic view of all areas of the performing arts is incredibly valuable to us. His influence on our board will be instrumental as we continue to offer the very best in performing arts training the UK has to offer. I very much look forward to working with him."

