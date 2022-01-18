Artists Invited To Apply To Join Oldham Coliseum Associates

Oldham Coliseum Theatre is inviting passionate and innovative theatre companies and/or individuals from the North West to apply to become an Associate Artist for 12 months.

Associate Artists are embedded in the Coliseum company and have access to individually tailored experiences to support their development and strengthen their networks. Over the course of a year, Associates will receive regular support from the Coliseum's staff, space in kind, financial investment, development opportunities and performance space.

The theatre's Associate and Supported Artist alumni include Nana-Kofi Kufuor, whose debut play My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored toured across the North West with Red Ladder Theatre Company in 2021; Hafsah Aneela Bashir, who created The Poetry Health Service in a co-commission with Oldham Coliseum and HOME Manchester as part of the Homemakers programme in 2020; Fine Comb Theatre, who have undertaken Arts Council funded research and development then presented new piece Not Yours, Mine in the Coliseum studio; and Grant Archer, who has collaborated with the Coliseum's artistic and learning teams frequently on digital projects since the beginning of the pandemic, including the theatre's Spring 2021 digital production Whodunnit at the Coliseum?.

The Coliseum is looking for four artists/companies to become Associates in 2022. The theatre plans for Associates to join a peer-to-peer support network with the theatre's Associate Alumni, and act as mentors for aspiring creatives working with the theatre.

For more information and how to apply visit: https://www.coliseum.org.uk/news/oldham-coliseum-theatre-seeking-four-new-associate-artists-for-2022/

To learn more about the Coliseum's current and previous Associate Artists visit: https://www.coliseum.org.uk/artist-development/associate-artists-companies/