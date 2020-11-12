Artist Anna Bruder Creates DIY Picnic Activity Pack for Mole & Gecko's Poetry Picnic

The virtual event takes place on Sunday 15 November.

Families can get creative at home this Sunday 15 November by taking inspiration from a DIY Picnic Activity Pack designed by artist Anna Bruder from A Line Arts, before logging in at 3pm for poet Simon Mole's and musician Gecko's online Poetry Picnic.

Poetry Picnic, a celebration of music and poetry, is the perfect Sunday afternoon boredom-buster for 7-12 year olds. Mole and Gecko will play fun (and quite silly!) games to build confidence and skill with words, and then help you write a poem or a song with the power to send your picnic blanket skywards.

Anna Bruder's DIY Picnic Activity Pack includes fun tips on how to set up your picnic blanket at home ready for the show, how to conjure up your own hand-drawn selection of delicious snacks and how to make your very own microphone so you can deliver your poem with style.

Simon Mole, a National Poetry Day Ambassador who has shared stages with John Cooper-Clarke, Kae Tempest and Simon Armitage, said: "We want your picnic blanket to whisk you away on an imaginative mission and our Poetry Picnic Activity Pack is a fun and easy way to kick off that process. All you need is something to draw on and something to draw with (and someone to do the drawing)!"

Anna Bruder is an Artist, Theatre Designer and prop maker. For over ten years she has worked in the world of theatre, not only practicing as a highly skilled prop maker for London's leading musicals, but also designing and building awe inspiring sets and installations for productions at theatres including The Young Vic, Sadlers Wells, and English Touring Opera. Since 2011 Anna has been working on her design concept A Line Art, which specialises in immersive theatre performances and interactive art events for children, young people and their families.

To book tickets (Pay What You Decide - free up to £10), visit https://www.thealbany.org.uk/shows/mole-and-geckos-poetry-picnic/ or call the Box Office on 020 8692 4446. Ticket holders will be emailed a link to the Picnic Activity Pack (.pdf file).

Mole & Gecko's Poetry Picnic is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

Sign up for live monthly online poetry workshops with Simon Mole here: https://www.patreon.com/SimonMole.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You