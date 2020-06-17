Archaeologists May Have Found The Red Lion, London's Oldest Elizabethan Playhouse

Atlas Obscura has reported that archaeologists may have excavated The Red Lion, what is believed to be London's Oldest Elizabethan Playhouse, dating back to 1567.

What is known about the Red Lion, comes mostly from two lawsuits brought against the proprietor, John Brayne, by carpenters. One of the lawsuits from 1567 references timber scaffolding. Another lawsuit, two years later, mentions an outdoor stage, and includes its dimensions.

Maps and land deeds suggested that the playhouse was most likely around Whitechapel.

Remains of a timber structure with dimensions that line up with the ones in old lawsuits were just discovered, as well as postholes the archaeologists believe might be evidence of gallery seats.

Stephen White, who directed the excavation, said in a release:

"The strength of the combined evidence-archaeological remains of buildings, in the right location, of the right period-seem to match up with characteristics of the playhouse recorded in early documents,"

