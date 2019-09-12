Antony Costa Stars In BLOOD RUNS DEEP At Liverpool's Epstein Theatre

Prepare to be chilled to the bone when a gripping new psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep premieres at The Epstein Theatre this Halloween, starring ex Blue member Antony Costa.

The chilling new play presented by Break A Leg Productions in association with Bill Elms comes to the Hanover Street venue from Tuesday 29 October - Saturday 2 November following a sell-out pilot run at The Unity Theatre last year.

Set in the 1990s, single mother Karen Richards is on the run with her unsuspecting son, praying she can hide their chilling family secret and live a normal life. When an unwelcome visitor arrives at her home, the truth catches up with her, resulting in terrifying consequences.

Set on a northern council estate the two-act thriller will have audiences on the edge of their seats as a tale of lies and family betrayal unfolds.

Written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul (The Ruby Slippers, Achy Breaky Bride) and directed by Margaret Connell (Scouse a Comedy of Terrors, Broken Biscuits)

Blue star Antony Costa will star as Greg. Antony rose to fame as a member of the popular boy band, with a career spanning three number one albums. The bands smash hit singles included All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.

Antony has also enjoyed a successful stage career. In 2017 he starred in Bill Kenwright's UK touring production of Ruth Rendall's murder mystery, A Judgement in Stone. He has also starred in the lead role of Mickey Johnstone in the 2006 London production of the long running musical Blood Brothers. Other credits include Rock Of Ages and Boogie Nights.

The full cast includes Emma Vaudrey as Karen, Brandon McCaffrey as Jake, and Alice Merivale as Zoe, who reprise their roles from 2018's pilot production.

The play is produced by Break A Leg Productions in association with theatre producer Bill Elms. This is their second collaboration after the acclaimed comedy drama The Ruby Slippers.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: "Blood Runs Deep is definitely a must this Halloween. The production received a fantastic response from audiences during last year's pilot run, since then we have made some revisions to the show and cannot wait to present the brand-new version at the Epstein in October. It promises to have audiences on the edge of their seats as the blood-chilling action unfolds and we are delighted to welcome Antony Costa in the lead role of Greg, he is going to be wonderful."

Writers Emma Culshaw and David Paul said: "This psychological thriller deals with ordinary people who find themselves in an extraordinary situation. The greatest threat always comes from within the family but who is actually the prey and who is the perpetrator. Can our deeds be determined by our DNA?"

When the truth surfaces there is no escape!

For more information, please visit: www.wearebreakaleg.com





