Anne-Marie Duff Will Lead The World Premiere Of THE HOUSE OF SHADES

The Almeida Theatre announces that Anne-Marie Duff will play the role of Constance in the forthcoming World Premiere of Beth Steel's The House of Shades, directed by Blanche McIntyre.

Blanche McIntyre (The Writer) directs the world premiere of Beth Steel's (Wonderland) new play which spans five decades of the lives, and deaths, of the Webster family.

Inside their home, set against the ever-changing industrial landscape of working-class Britain, some chase dreams of a brighter future and others are haunted by the nightmares of the past.

Cast includes: Anne-Marie Duff, with further casting to be announced soon.

Beth Steel's plays include Labyrinth, Wonderland and Ditch. She was awarded the Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2014.

Blanche McIntyre directs. She returns to the Almeida having previously directed The Writer. Her other credits include Botticelli in the Fire (Hampstead Theatre); Bartholomew Fair, A Winter's Tale, As You Like It and The Comedy of Errors (Shakespeare's Globe); Tartuffe (National Theatre); The Norman Conquests (Chichester Festival Theatre); Titus Andronicus and The Two Noble Kinsmen (RSC); Noises Off (Nottingham Playhouse); Welcome Home, Captain Fox! (Donmar Warehouse); The Oresteia (HOME, Manchester); Arcadia (English Touring Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group); Accolade (Finborough Theatre); Tonight at 8:30 and The Nutcracker (Nuffield Southampton Theatres); Ciphers (Out of Joint, Bush Theatre and Exeter Northcott); The Birthday Party (Royal Exchange Theatre) and The Seagull (Headlong Theatre, Nuffield Southampton Theatres and Derby Theatre - winner of Best Director at 2013 UK Theatre Awards); Foxfinder and Accolade (Finborough Theatre). She was the winner of the 2011 Critics' Circle Most Promising Newcomer Award.

Anne-Marie Duff plays Constance. She returns to the Almeida having previously appeared in Oil in 2016 and in the Almeida's 1999 production of Vassa at the Albery Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Sweet Charity; Berenice; Days of Wine and Roses (Donmar Warehouse); Macbeth; Common; Husbands and Sons; Strange Interlude; Saint Joan; King Lear; War and Peace; La Grande Magia (National Theatre); Cause Célèbre (Old Vic); The Soldier's Fortune; The Daughter in Law; (Young Vic); Playboy of the Western World (Druid Theatre Company); A Doll's House (Shared Experience Theatre Comp) and Collected Stories (Haymarket Theatre Royal). For television, her work includes Sex Education; His Dark Materials; Watership Down; From Darkness; Murder; The Accused Mo's Story; Parade's End; Margot; The History of Mr Polly; The Virgin Queen; Shameless; Doctor Zhivago; Wild West; The Way We Live Now; Aristocrats; Amongst Women. Her film credits include On Chesil Beach; Suffragette; Before I Go to Sleep; Molly Moon; Sanctuary; Closed Circuit; Nowhere Boy; The Last Station; Is Anybody There; French Film; Born Equal; Garage; The Waiting Room; Magdalene Sisters and Enigma.

Box Office

Online almeida.co.uk

Phone 020 7359 4404 (10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday)

In person 10am - 7.30pm, Monday - Saturday

Nearest Tube: Angel / Highbury & Islington





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You