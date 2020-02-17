Andy Walker's DELIVERY Comes To Chiswick Playhouse

Fifteen and a half productions today announces Delivery at Chiswick Playhouse, written by Andy Walker and inspired by the life of paratrooper Stuart Cardy who served in the Falklands War. Lesley Manning directs Lizzie Aaryn-Stanton (Angela), Emilio Iannucci (Fruitfly/Sheep/Argentinian Soldier), Gordon Peaston (Sergeant Major/Padre/Slug) and Alex Walton (Joe). The production opens on 12 March, with previews from 10 March and runs until 4 April.

"We've lost more men since we got back than we did in the war"



Father to be, Joe waits for the birth of his first child. His wife Angela is his soul mate, but he's not sure if he's ready, responsible, or worthy enough to be a father.

As he waits, their courtship, his failure at school, his success in the army and his trauma in a modern-day war unfolds... as well as meeting a talking fruit fly, a philosophical sheep and a sexy slug.

Delivery, is a tragi-comic story of one man's journey to the brink.

Writer Andy Walker today said: "The play started as a monologue but I soon realised I had a story that could swoop from hilarious comedy to dark drama so I explored its potential to maximum effect using multiple, often fantastical characters. Delivery is my first full-length play, and to collaborate with former paratrooper Stuart Cardy on this has been a privilege."

Director Lesley Manning today said, "Politicians start wars - soldiers live them. As an army child I have always been aware of the thin line of mortality that men and women walk in combat, where life and death sit uncomfortably close together. The play Delivery walks this line. I can't wait to start work with the fantastically talented company to realise this moving and surreal play ."

This is Andy Walker's professional stage writing debut. He was originally an animation director and his credits include The Story of Tracy Beaker, The Sex Pistols' Great Rock and Roll Swindle, Jackanory Juniors and Show Me Show Me.

Lizzie Aaryn-Stanton plays Angela. Her previous theatre credits include Beat (US tour/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Confessional (Southwark Playhouse), The Rules of Comedy, What I Came For, Something Like Loneliness (Soho Theatre), Blow (Theatre N16), Pygmalion and A Doll's House (The London Theatre).

Emilio Iannucci plays Fruit Fly/Sheep/Argentinian Soldier. His previous credits include Hello and Goodbye, The Book of Dragons (York Theatre Royal), Romeo and Juliet, Richard III, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Rose Theatre, York), Peter Pan (Mercury Theatre), Miss-Able (Arcola Theatre), Concerned Architect (Oxford Playhouse), The Snow Dragon (UK tour) and Push (New Diorama Theatre).

Gordon Peaston plays Sergeant Major/Padre/Slug. His previous credits include St Valentine's Day Sperm Massacre (Bread and Roses Theatre), Border (Southwark Playhouse) and The Interview (Leicester Square Theatre). His film credits include Degenerates, We Still Steal The Old Way and Narcopolis.

Alex Walton plays Joe. His previous credits include From Ibiza to Norfolk Broads (UK tour/Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Waterloo East Theatre), ISM (Upstairs At The Gatehouse), Othello (Barons Court Theatre), London Calling (The Hen and Chickens Theatre), A Pinch of Salt and Romeo & Juliet (White Horse Theatre).

Lesley Manning directs. Her previous theatre credits include St Valentine's Day Sperm Massacre (Bread and Roses Theatre), Border (Southwark Playhouse), As She Likes It (Cockpit Theatre) and The Agent (Trafalgar Studios). Her television credits include the seminal Ghostwatch - voted amongst the top 20 "Best British Horrors of All Time" in 2017 Indiewire.

Box Office: 020 8995 6035 / www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk





