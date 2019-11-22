Andrew Maxwell Will Tour the UK in 2020

Mick Perrin Worldwide in association with BBAM are delighted to announce that Andrew Maxwell, currently in a jungle in Australia, will wash the ants out of his undies and do what he does best - perform stand-up comedy across the UK in 2020 with an all new show, Reality. The tour will begin on 29th April 2020 at Cardiff's Glee Club and conclude at Brighton's Komedia on 8th June 2020, taking in an initial total of 26 dates. Tickets go on sale today, Friday 22nd November at www.andrewmaxwellontour.com.

An acclaimed stand up, Andrew has enjoyed several sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, is a double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, and has a host of accolades under his belt including the Time Out Award for Best Live Comic, Chortle's Best Live Comedian, Best Irish Comedian and Channel 4's King Of Comedy. He has made several appearances at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and in 2017 recorded a special with Next Up.

Currently pitting his wits against creepy crawlies in the latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV), Andrew has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Mock The Week (BBC Two) and Roast Battle (Comedy Central), and he was previously crowned winner of Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One). Andrew can also be heard as the voice of MTV's hit show Ex On The Beach and Get Your Tats Out Kavos Inc (Channel 5). He is a regular voice on BBC Radio 4, from The News Quiz and Public Enemies to his own series Welcome To Wherever You Are.

Tickets for Andrew Maxwell: Reality are on sale now at www.andrewmaxwellontour.com





