Andrea Bocelli Will Perform First-Ever Headline Concert in Wales

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A major new international festival celebrating Wales's rich musical heritage has announced its first headline artist, with world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli set to perform his first ever headline concert in Wales at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday 8 May 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 August at 10am.

This unmissable performance takes place during the inaugural Land of Song Festival, a celebration of Wales's world-famous singing tradition. Alongside Bocelli's stadium spectacular on Saturday 8 May, thousands of singers from Wales, the rest of the UK and around the world will unite the following day, Sunday 9 May, for the return of Côr World Choir — one of the largest mass choral gatherings ever staged. First held in Cardiff in 1992 by the same organisation that would go on to establish Young Voices, the original event brought international choirs together at Cardiff Arms Park, laying the foundations for what has become one of the world's most celebrated participatory music organisations.

Inspired by Wales's reputation as the Land of Song, the new biennial festival will bring together world-class artists, choirs and audiences from across Wales and around the globe in a celebration of music, community and Welsh choral tradition.

Launching the inaugural festival, Andrea Bocelli will perform in Cardiff – Wales' first music city and one of the world's great choral nations – in a fully seated indoor concert at the Principality Stadium. Accompanied by the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera and a breathtaking massed choir, the evening promises an unforgettable celebration of music that will be the biggest operatic event to ever take place in Wales. His performance will include songs from his iconic 1997 album Romanza, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year. With the roof closed, the show promises world-class acoustics and an intimate atmosphere despite its stadium scale.

The festival continues on Sunday 9 May with the Côr World Choir event, where more than 20,000 choristers are taking part in one of the largest celebrations of collective singing ever staged in Wales, together the events establish Land of Song Festival as a major new international celebration of singing, with further announcements to come.

Maestro Andrea Bocelli said: "Throughout my career I have been fortunate to perform in many extraordinary places around the world, and I am thrilled to be making my first headline appearance in Wales. The country's rich choral heritage and deep connection with music make this city a fitting setting for this special concert, and I am looking forward to an unforgettable evening in Cardiff."

Maestro Andrea Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists of all time, having sold nearly 90 million records and amassed over 25 billion streams since rising to fame after winning the 1994 Sanremo Music Festival. Renowned for his interpretations of major operatic works under legendary conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Seiji Ozawa, and Zubin Mehta, he has earned six Grammy and six Latin Grammy nominations and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bocelli has performed for four Presidents of the United States, four Popes, the British Royal Family, and at events across the world, including the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: "Wales has a long and rich musical tradition and we're looking forward to welcoming this new festival to Cardiff to be part of the city's diverse and exciting musical future.

“The chance to experience Andrea Bocelli's captivating voice, followed the next day by one of the largest celebrations of collective singing ever staged in Wales makes for a spectacular launch to the biennial Land of Song Festival and signals the start of what promises to be a really special event and a major celebration of music in Wales.”

Ben Lewis, CEO of Young Voices said: "Land of Song Festival has been 35 years in the making, so I'm delighted to be returning to Wales, where it all began.

Our organisation has been staging some of the world's largest choral events across the globe for many years, but nothing beats a homecoming. What better place to gather than Principality Stadium – at the heart of a nation renowned for its extraordinary singing tradition.

Land of Song Festival is about celebrating every aspect of that tradition. On Saturday, we're honoured to welcome Andrea Bocelli for his first-ever headline concert in Wales – a truly world-class artist whose performance reflects the ambition of this new festival. Then on Sunday, the festival continues with the return of Côr World Choir, bringing thousands of singers together in a powerful celebration of community, culture and the shared joy of music.

Together, these two spectacular events will launch what we believe will become one of the world's great celebrations of singing."

Gavin Marshall, WRU Chief Finance and Operations Officer says: "Few countries can match Wales when it comes to the passion and pride we bring to both music and sport, and the Land of Song Festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that heritage. We are absolutely delighted to welcome Maestro Andrea Bocelli to our iconic stadium for his first ever headline concert in Wales. To hear him singing alongside a mass choir accompanied by the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera will be an extraordinary experience and a moment in the stadium's 25-year musical history not to be missed!"

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