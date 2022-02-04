Amanda Wilkin's SHEDDING A SKIN Returns to Soho Theatre in March

Soho Theatre's production of the Verity Bargate Award-winning and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-shortlisted play Shedding a Skin, written and performed by Amanda Wilkin, returns Wednesday 2 - Saturday 26 March. Press night on Friday 4 March with accessible performances throughout the run: socially distanced (Mon 14 Mar), audio-described (Mon 21 Mar), BSL interpreted (Tue 22 Mar) and captioned (Wed 23 Mar). The Verity Bargate Award is sponsored by Character 7.

Amanda Wilkin, Shedding a Skin Playwright and Performer, said: "I am so excited to have a second chance to bring back this show to Soho Theatre - and to a full capacity audience this time. I'm really proud of what our team achieved last year and hope to reach more people with this play that has hope and joy at the heart of its message."

A story for our times, Amanda Wilkin's debut play Shedding A Skin is about finding kindness in unexpected places, moments of connection, intergenerational friendship and joy. It was the first new play staged in front of live audiences at Soho Theatre in 2021 during the pandemic, as well as being livestreamed in July of that year. The production brought together the creative talents of playwright and actor Amanda Wilkin, who also starred in Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's hit show Emilia, and Elayce Ismail, who also directed the sell-out hit Girls (Soho Theatre 2016).

Amanda Wilkin's spellbinding debut play captivated the Verity Bargate Award 2020 judging panel, comprised of Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Russell T Davies (It's a Sin), Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi), Laura Wade (The Watsons) and Stephen Garrett of Character 7, the hitmakers behind The Night Manager and The Undoing.

