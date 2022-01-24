Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amadeus Chamber Orchestra Plays Beethoven and Haydn This Weekend

pixeltracker

The concert is on  Sat 29th January 2022 7:30PM.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Amadeus Chamber Orchestra plays Beethoven and Haydn at St Peter's Church, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL1 3HG this weekend. The concert is on Sat 29th January 2022 7:30PM.

Amadeus welcomes back Andrew Blankfield to play the Beethoven piano concerto no.4. Conducted by Henry Kennedy, the programme includes Beethoven Coriolan overture and Haydn Symphony no. 101, the Clock.

Please be aware that face coverings will be required in accordance with government regulations and that we encourage the audience to do a LFT before coming to the concert.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/hertfordshire/st-peters-church-st-albans/amadeus-chamber-orchestra-plays-beethoven-and-haydn/2022-01-29/19:30/t-jozell.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ottawa Arts Council Launches New Award Recognizing Arts Educators
  • Banff Centre Welcomes Naomi Schmold To Foundation Board
  • Banff Centre Announces Simon Ross as Director of Indigenous Leadership
  • Tweed & Company Theatre Assumes Operations Of Two Hastings County Venues