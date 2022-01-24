Amadeus Chamber Orchestra Plays Beethoven and Haydn This Weekend

Amadeus Chamber Orchestra plays Beethoven and Haydn at St Peter's Church, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL1 3HG this weekend. The concert is on Sat 29th January 2022 7:30PM.

Amadeus welcomes back Andrew Blankfield to play the Beethoven piano concerto no.4. Conducted by Henry Kennedy, the programme includes Beethoven Coriolan overture and Haydn Symphony no. 101, the Clock.



Please be aware that face coverings will be required in accordance with government regulations and that we encourage the audience to do a LFT before coming to the concert.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/hertfordshire/st-peters-church-st-albans/amadeus-chamber-orchestra-plays-beethoven-and-haydn/2022-01-29/19:30/t-jozell.