Alphabetti's Autumn Season Continues With ANGELA

Alphabetti's Autumn season continues with a debut show from local writer, Charlotte Small. Girl-guides, talking eggcups and wildlife disposal, Angela promises to be one of the most bizarre and hilarious stories to debut at the Award-Winning Fringe Venue.

Angela is a play for everyone who has ever felt like a no one. She wants more than she has and commits one and a half hours per week volunteering as a Guide Leader to try and get it. And even when she fails, and fails again, she keeps going, and keeps us going with her.

Performances run 7 - 25 November, 2023.

The play builds on its origins as a 2023 Winner of Alphabetti's Response Writing programme. Thanks to expert dramaturgical support from Tamsin Rees, it has moved from its small beginnings on a park bench, to an odyssey. Tamsin comments, "[Charlotte] is a really exciting new voice in theatre. It has been a pleasure working on her debut play with her, and I'm so proud of her and what she has created! Angela is hilarious, silly, captivating, and relatable story."

Directing Angela will be Ruth Mary Johnson, who comments, "There are so many epic moments in the play, including scenes with loads of people, animals and bobbin-related olympic events! And all of these are going to be played by one wonderful performer, Becky Glendenning-Laycock," who is also a former Girl Guide from Bradford who enjoys a dippy egg in a bird-themed egg cup.

Angela will be contributing to a decade's old tradition of new writing created and nurtured by Alphabetti in the North East. It promises a hilarious, heart wrenching yet uplifting tale of talking eggcups, a beatboxing Spiderman, and finding your power when you feel powerless.

Tickets and more information (including accessible performances) at Click Here