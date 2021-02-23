Almeida Theatre Announces On-Demand Streaming For HYMN

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run of live streamed performances, a recording of Hymn will be available to stream on-demand for a limited time from Wednesday 3 - Tuesday 9 March. The world premiere production, which was originally due to play to socially distanced audiences, was directed by Blanche McIntyre and features actors Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani.

Hymn on-demand will go on sale to Almeida Members from Thursday 25 February midday and on general sale from Friday 26 February midday.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre; Set and Costume: Miriam Buether; Lighting: Prema Mehta; Sound: Gregory Clarke; Musical Director: D.J. Walde; Movement Director: Robia Milliner

Benny is a loner anchored by his wife and children. Gil longs to fulfil his potential. They form a deep bond but as cracks appear in their fragile lives they start to realise that true courage comes in different forms.

Featuring music from Gil and Benny's lives, Lolita Chakrabarti's searching, soulful new play asks what it takes to be a good father, brother or son.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre (The Writer), Hymn features Adrian Lester (Red Velvet; Hustle) and Danny Sapani (Killing Eve; Les Blancs).

Tickets: almeida.co.uk