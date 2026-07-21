Alleyne Dance Will Bring FAR FROM HOME to Sadler’s Wells East

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Multi-award-winning company Alleyne Dance will present Far From Home at Sadler's Wells East on Thursday 15 – Saturday 17 October, a narrative dance production that explores immigration and the consequences that the search for “a better life” can have - featuring an intergenerational community cast.

Founded by identical twin sisters Kristina and Sadé Alleyne, Alleyne Dance is focused on performance, participation and development. The cast for this production is made up of locally sourced intergenerational movers including students from Academy Breakin' Convention ran by Sadler's Wells, dancers from Hibiscus – a local group for dancers over age 60 - and there will also be young dancers from hip-hop company Boy Blue aged 7-9 years old. The cast will also include alumni from National Youth Dance Company ran by Sadler's Wells, The Place and Rambert.

The performers bring the company's dynamic style to the stage, highlighting the emotional and mental stresses of migrant families who have been forced out of their homes by social or political devastations, as well as the impact on communities where migrants “settle” - unpacking the meaning of tolerance and practice of integration.

Alleyne Dance's works often start from something personal, Far From Home was inspired by the question of where is home? In their own lives, Kristina and Sadé speak of having often felt displaced between Barbados and England and explored this through the work. With dramaturgy by Fiona Graham, musical direction and composition by Giuliano Modarelli, composer & vocal artist Nicki Wells, and lighting and set design by Salvatore Scollo & Emanuele Salamanca the piece uses an abstract narrative based on true life stories.

In 2025, Sadler's Wells appointed founding sisters Kristina and Sadé Alleyne as Guest Artistic Directors for National Youth Dance Company 2025/2026 season. Their work Memory Keepers is currently touring the country.

Kristina and Sadé Alleyne said, “Far From Home is the work we always needed to see growing up. We wanted to create a stage where our younger selves, our parents, and people from every background could recognise themselves. Through powerful dancing, music we love, and stories shared between us, we hope the work reminds audiences that, in one way or another, we all search for a place to belong.

Bringing this work to Sadler's Wells East is a celebration of community and physical movement. Alongside our international cast, local performers aged eight to over sixty will join us in the performance, each bringing their own experiences and stories. Growing up, we searched for people on stage who looked like us and whose stories reflected our own. Being invited to Stratford to create that space for others, both local and national, is a privilege we carry with great care, and one we will never take for granted."

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