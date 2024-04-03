All Trans Adaptation of METAMORPHOSES Comes to the Cockpit Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new adaptation of Ovid’s classic is coming to the Cockpit Theatre from 16th May - 1st June 2024, reclaiming the transgender narratives that underpin so much of Greco-Roman mythology. Metamorphoses by Jimmy J radically restores this ancient text, reflecting on the shared struggles and joyous protests of the trans community.

The play consists of scenes based on the deeply influential classic myths from the source text. Each depicts a specific element of the multi-faceted queer experience and uses acts of subversion & transformation to present contemporary gender-queer stories & philosophy in an accessible way.

‘A voyeurist is ripped apart by their own hounds.

A woman looks at her reflection and sees a beast staring back at her.

A wedding erupts into brutality.’

Metamorphoses rips and remixes Ovid’s primal text to create a kaleidoscopic mish-mash of a show that is at turns horrific, hilarious and utterly beautiful.

Writer and Director, Jimmy J has said, “Classic mythological texts underpin the entirety of western storytelling which in turn impact perceptions of gender in both the public consciousness, and in political discourse. This work seeks to tear apart and interrogate the stories at the heart of Western literary culture, and to give queer people agency within their own mythos.”

Metamorphoses was first pitched in the basement of The Glory, a now-closed queer pub in Haggerston, after London Trans Pride 2022. Writer and director Jimmy J proposed an adaptation of this iconic classical text to producer Bobby Harding, one which would do justice to the trans themes at its core. The production will now be brought to life by an entirely LGBTQ+ team, from across the worlds of theatre, nightlife and cabaret.