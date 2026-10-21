Alfie Boe to Headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion This Summer

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Alfie Boe is to headline a night in North Wales - accompanied by Gravity stars Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis and Rachel Tucker as his very special guests. The West End and Broadway stars will play Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Saturday June 26.

One of Britain's best-loved and most celebrated tenors, Alfie Boe's commanding voice and versatility has earned him huge praise and success across opera, musical theatre, and popular music.

A graduate of the Royal College of Music who went on to train at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, Alfie achieved global recognition performing leading roles with major opera companies before cementing his reputation as the definitive Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES. He has starred in the production both in the West End and on Broadway, and in the recent 40th anniversary world tour, performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and in the Australia and China casts.

Alongside Les Mis, Alfie has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning stage, recording and television, releasing more than a dozen studio albums and appearing at some of the most prestigious venues and events worldwide; from Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee to the Royal Albert Hall.

The trip to Llangollen will be a welcome return for Alfie who has performed in the Pavillion on numerous occasions previously, and joining him as very special guests will be Wicked stars Kerry Ellis, making her third trip to the Pavillion, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker with their incredible Gravity show.

With Ellis playing the first British Elphaba in Wicked, Dearman being the first and only performer to play both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked and Tucker playing Elphaba on both Broadway and the West End, the trio have earned their titles as musical theatre's leading women.

Gravity celebrates their collective back catalogue and features a range of stage favourites including We Will Rock You, Cats, Oliver!, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Joseph, The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and more.

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