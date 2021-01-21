Alexia McIntosh Launches Birmingham Hippodrome's Digital Masterclasses

This week, star of SIX - The Musical in London's West End, Birmingham's very own Alexia McIntosh, launched Birmingham Hippodrome's Digital Masterclasses with the first of 25 online workshops for young people aged 7-25.

The series of live digital workshops are priced at just £5 per participant and designed especially for young people to access leading insight from industry experts all from the comfort of their own homes.

Alexia McIntosh said; "It was an honour to be the first to lead one of Birmingham Hippodrome's Digital Masterclasses with my fellow brilliant Brummies. It's always inspiring to see the young, raw talent of my hometown and it was a real pleasure getting to know the young people taking part and help them on their journey in the arts. Birmingham Hippodrome are doing a fantastic job in engaging young people in a time where access to the arts is limited by ongoing restrictions."

Upcoming workshops include a dance and movement workshop with Hairspray star Lauren Stroud, a Writing for Musical Theatre workshop with Artistic Director of Fat Rascal Theatre and writer of Fringe hit, Unfortunate - The Untold Story of Ursula the Seawitch, Robyn Grant and a Spoken Word Workshop with leading artists from Apples and Snakes. Other workshops will be based around musical theatre blockbusters such as We Will Rock You and Sister Act plus Alexia McIntosh will return for a Six - The Musical workshop on 19 February.

Robyn Grant said; "After working and collaborating with Birmingham Hippodrome on a number of projects, I can't wait to once again work with this city's exceptionally talented young people. I'm excited to share some musical theatre magic with those attending these exclusive online masterclasses from Birmingham Hippodrome."

Zaylie-Dawn Wilson, Head of Learning and Participation at Birmingham Hippodrome added; "Our latest series of digital masterclasses continues Birmingham Hippodrome's ongoing commitment to enabling easy access to the arts for young people and the employment of freelance artists and practitioners. These workshops provide a brilliant opportunity to access guidance and techniques from industry experts."

Birmingham Hippodrome's Digital Masterclasses are priced at £5 per session and designed for those aged 7-25 - places can be booked online at birminghamhippodrome.com/whatson. Please note, bookings close at midnight two days before a workshop so that we can send out login details in good time.