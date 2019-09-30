Alexander Armstrong Brings His First Ever Stand Up Tour ALL MOUTH AND SOME TROUSERS To Worthing

Alexander Armstrong will be visiting Pavilion Theatre on Friday 15 November at 7:30pm as part of his first ever stand-up tour 'All Mouth and Some Trousers'. A brand new and "deliciously irreverent" account of a career that has taken him from Armstrong & Miller, to presenting, documentary making, singing and - ultimately - taking his rightful place as the Voice Of Toilet Duck.



There will be shocking candour

There will be comic songs

There will - please God - be trousers.



In his revealing new one man show, All Mouth and Some Trousers, Alexander Armstrong will be baring all. Expect candid stories, laughter, music and some relief that 'baring all' is just a figurative expression.



Alexander says he has adored working on All Mouth and Some Trousers. "I'm just loving it. This is the first time I've done a show like this, but I am hoping it's something I can do plenty more of. "One thing I do know, it's going to be enormous fun!"



Alexander Armstrong is an English actor, television and radio presenter and bass baritone singer, best known as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller. Their eponymous show ran from 1997 to 2001 and was renewed in 2007 for the BAFTA winning The Armstrong and Miller Show. Instantly recognisable as the presenter of Pointless and Have I got News for You, Armstrong has also appeared in many straight-acting roles. His credits include Love Life, Life Begins, Mutual Friends and Hunderby.



Tickets for Alexander Armstrong: All Mouth And Some Trousers are available from £29.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







