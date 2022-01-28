Alex Roberts & Co Announced as Recipient of 10th Annual LET Award

In their 20th year as a theatre company, Olivier award-nominated Les Enfants Terribles has announced the winner of the 10th annual LET Award - Alex Roberts & Co who will be taking their piece No Place Like Home to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Les Enfants Terribles, the creators of The Trench, The Terrible Infants and the upcoming production of The House With Chicken Legs at leading Manchester theatre, HOME, began their career as Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourites and have evolved over the past two decades from humble beginnings to the award-winning company they are today. Part of Les Enfants Terribles's ethos is to use what they've learnt throughout this time and pay it forward to emerging companies who need support, perhaps now more than ever.

With that in mind, Les Enfants Terribles is proud to introduce the winners of this year's LET Award, Alex Roberts & Co - a theatre collective comprised of theatre-maker Alex Roberts and Co-Producer Kirsten Peters-Roebuck making theatre that is queer, collaborative and multi-disciplinary. Their work explores LGBTQIA+ narratives through three main forms; poetry, music and movement. Since the collective was formed in 1029, each project has been made in collaboration with a new associate queer artist.

Now in its tenth year, the LET Award is designed to provide a unique opportunity for an emerging theatre company, irrespective of previous experience or age, looking to take a show to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The award offers the winning piece a slot at one of The Pleasance venues, financial support and mentoring from Les Enfants Terribles, PR guidance sessions with Chloé Nelkin Consulting and the opportunity to tap into pre-existing networks within the industry.

On the night, there was also a second prize up for grabs in collaboration with Greenwich Theatre, also known as the Greenwich Partnership Award, amounting to a cash injection, a slot at the Pleasance for this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival with mentoring from Greenwich Theatre. This prize was awarded to the very well-deserving FlawBored for their production It's A Motherf**king Pleasure.

Alex Roberts & Co join previous winners, such as Wildcard, New Diorama and Perhaps Contraption.

'The intention behind this award is to reward people for their artistic merit and ambition, putting the focus on the practical aptitude of creating theatre as opposed to the often long-winded administrative process of finding funding. We want to empower them to find innovative ways of creating top-class theatre that will allow them to flourish in a difficult financial climate. We're excited to work closely with such a unique and talented group of people..' - Oliver Lansley, Artistic Director Les Enfants Terribles.