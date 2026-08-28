Albany Theatre to Launch COV FUTURES With Director Laurence Boswell

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Early-career actors have been given free tuition from a leading West End and Broadway director as part of a series of creative masterclasses hosted by a Coventry theatre.

The Albany Theatre has welcomed Olivier Award-winning theatre director Laurence Boswell back to his home city to take 45 aspiring performers on a deep-dive into the essentials of directing, acting and character development.

The three full-day sessions marked the launch of Cov Futures, a programme of free talent-development workshops at the Albany Theatre, which is bringing successful Coventry creatives back to the city to share their experience and skills with the next generation.

The programme will give up to 300 up-and-coming creatives access to training and insights over the next 10 months, delivered by seven of the performing arts industry's leading lights - each with a Coventry connection.

Over the three days, Boswell, who grew up in Tile Hill and attended Woodlands School, shared skills and techniques developed throughout almost five decades in theatre.

Participants explored the practical essentials of acting with the acclaimed director, including performance techniques, character development and how to understand what a character wants while working through a scene from Measure for Measure.

The initiative is part of Kicking Down the Doors, the Albany Theatre's ambitious year-long programme creating opportunities for emerging creatives and local communities to develop skills, collaborate and make new work.

An Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement and Tony Award nominee for Best Director, Boswell has directed a number of West End productions and worked with internationally recognised actors including fellow Coventrian Clive Owen, Jake Gyllenhaal, Matt Damon, Eddie Izzard and Madonna.

Boswell said: 'It was a fantastic experience to welcome a great collection of Cov folk to dig into some Shakespeare together. We learnt how to speak the verse, how to make it clear and true.

'We worked hard, lots of ideas and techniques were shared, we had some good laughs, and the group left with a bridge into how to find the truth of their fellow Midlander.

Boswell said a simple principle is at the heart of his approach. He said: 'If you know who you are and what you want, anything can happen.'

Boswell gained some of his earliest theatre experience with the Belgrade Youth Theatre before going on to work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and becoming Artistic Director of The Gate Theatre in Notting Hill and the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath.

Further Cov Futures events will be announced by The Albany Theatre in the coming months.

Alan Pollock, Theatre Director at The Albany Theatre, said: 'There is an enormous amount of talent in this city, and we want to help make sure people have the opportunities to develop that talent here in Coventry.

'Through Cov Futures we are investing in the next generation by bringing Coventry talent home to share their learnings with people in the community who are looking to kickstart a career in the creative industries.

'It's particularly fitting that we're beginning with Laurence Boswell to pass on some of what he's learned during an extraordinary career. The initial feedback we've had has been incredible and we can't wait to share the rest of these masterclasses in the coming months.'

Kicking Down the Doors is supported by £82,500 from Arts Council England, alongside additional support from the Sir Barry Jackson Trust and the William A. Cadbury Charitable Trust.

In addition to Cov Futures, it will also see the development of a new community play, No Such Thing, written by Coventry playwright Vanessa Oakes and created with residents and community organisations in Spon End, before being performed at The Albany Theatre in summer 2027.

The year-long programme of creative opportunities across Coventry will culminate in Albany Explosion, a celebration of new plays and creative talent from Coventry and across the Midlands.

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