Alan Carr Kicks Off UK Tour of REGIONAL TRINKET in September

Alan Carr is back on the road with a brand-new stand-up show Regional Trinket. From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan's last tour four years ago, including Alan. Nowadays, it's all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket?!

Originally due to take place from September 2020, multi-award winning Alan will be performing at some of the UK's finest theatres kicking off in Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre on Saturday 4th September 2021 and culminating with two night's at London's Eventim Apollo on the 7th and 8th October 2022.

Tickets are flying off the shelves so don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the country's funniest, most cherished and unique comedians at the very top of his game.

Tickets for Regional Trinket are on sale now from www.alancarr.net. Full updated dates and listings information are below. More dates will be added in due course.

Regional Trinket is Alan's fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 - all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It's been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man. His most recent TV appearances over the past 18 months include; host of Interior Design Masters (BBC Two) which moves to BBC One later this year for a third series, judge on three series of RuPauls Drag Race UK (BBC Three/BBC One) and host of four series of There's Something About Movies (Sky1). His ITV prime-time series Epic Gameshow aired early 2021 for it's second series with further specials due to air throughout the year.

Other recent appearances include; DNA Story (ITV1) alongside Amanda Holden, host of Kylie's Secret Night (Channel 4), Alan Carr's Celebrity Replay (ITV), host of I Don't Like Mondays (Channel 4), The Price Is Right (Channel 4), Alan Carr's Happy Hour (Channel 4), A League Of Their Own European Roadtrip (Sky One), Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Special (Channel 4) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4). Alan has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4.

Launched in February 2021, Alan's podcast Life's A Beach has continued to top the podcast charts featuring a stellar line up for celebrity guests talking about their favourite holiday memories. Guests included so far include; Sir Tom Jones, Robbie Williams, Michael McIntyre, Jessie Ware, Luke Evans, Mel C, Joss Stone and Tom Allen.

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies - Look Who It Is! (released in 2008 by HarperCollins) and Alanatomy (released in 2016 by Penguin).

Learn more at www.alancarr.net.