Alan Ayckbourn's ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR Comes to Theatre Royal Winchester This Month

London Classic Theatre return to Theatre Royal Winchester with their production of Alan Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 September.

Alan Ayckbourn's comic masterpiece of social climbing in 1970s suburbia fuses a potent mix of farce and black comedy. The play centres around three married couples, three kitchens and three Christmas parties!

Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a Christmas party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As the celebrations get underway, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane's kitchen. Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney's star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples' marriages begin to show.

London Classic Theatre's production of Absurd Person Singular features John Dorney as Geoffrey Jackson, Felicity Houlbrooke as Jane Hopcroft, Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson, Rosanna Miles as Marion Brewster-Wright, Graham O'Mara as Ronald Brewster-Wright and Paul Sandys as Sidney Hopcroft. The production has been directed by Michael Cabot.

An Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright, Alan Ayckbourn's 81 plays have been produced worldwide. Notable successes include: The Norman Conquests, Relatively Speaking, Bedroom Farce, A Chorus of Disapproval and Communicating Doors.

Alan Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular will be at Theatre Royal Winchester from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 September. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk.