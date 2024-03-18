Adrian Lukis Will Lead the London Premiere of BEING MR WICKHAM at Jermyn Street Theatre This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adrian Lukis who starred in the renowned BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, returns to the role of Mr Wickham in the London premiere of Being Mr Wickham, presented by Original Theatre at Jermyn Street Theatre from Wednesday 5 June to Saturday 22 June 2024.

Coming to London direct from a hit run in New York in 2023, this one-man play written and performed by Adrian Lukis, and directed by Guy Unsworth, explores one of Jane Austen's most charmingly roguish gentleman characters.

Join Pride and Prejudice's George Wickham on the eve of his sixtieth birthday to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him, and discover his own version of some very famous literary events.

“Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain”. Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

Adrian Lukis said: “I was last in a play at this wonderful little theatre over twenty years ago. I love this theatre and am thrilled to have been invited back in the company of the dashing old roue, Mr George Wickham. We have all grown older and perhaps a little wiser. I hope that the re-emergence of the (thoroughly misunderstood) George Wickham, will not tarnish its continuing upward trajectory… but, keep the till locked, and half an eye on your wallets and daughters. So, please grab a glass, settle back and give the old boy a chance to explain, why for so many years, we've all got him wrong …”.

Adrian Lukis is currently filming Lockerbie for Netflix/BBC as well as The Road Trip (Paramount+). He most recently wrapped George Clooney's Boys in the Boat and can currently be seen in Chris Foggins' Bank of Dave (Netflix), The Man Who Fell To Earth (Showtime) and Feel Good series 1&2 opposite Lisa Kudrow. He's on our screens in Tom Shankland's Sas: Rogue Heroes for Kudos/BBC as well as Anatomy Of A Scandal for Netflix. Known to millions in the 90s as Lt. Wickham in the BBC's Pride & Prejudice, Adrian has since remained a fixture on British TV. He has recently appeared in: Us (Objective), Poldark 4 (Mammoth Screen), Bulletproof (Sky), Vera (ITV), Bounty Hunter (Tiger Aspect), The Crown II (Netflix), Collateral (BBC) and Genius: Einstein (History Channel) to name a few. He can also be seen in The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle (Disney), Judy (BBC Films), Amundsen (Motion Bur) and The Festival (Fudge Park).

Being Mr Wickham is produced by Original Theatre, performed and written by Adrian Lukis and directed by Guy Unsworth with design by Libby Watson, sound design by Max Pappenheim and lighting design by Johanna Town.

Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley said: “We are delighted to be giving Mr Wickham his London debut at the intimate (and centrally located) Jermyn Street Theatre whose proximity to the bright lights of the capital city will indeed suit his taste for the high life. After gallivants around the UK and more recently in New York we couldn't be more thrilled to be at last giving Mr Wickham his London season.”

Founded in 2004, Original Theatre has toured extensively all over the UK, introducing its digital arm Original Online in 2020, producing several acclaimed online productions. The award-winning producer is behind recent hit productions of The Interview, Murder in the Dark, Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, and The Time Machine - A Comedy at Park Theatre which was recently nominated for an Olivier Award, and is currently on tour. In 2022, Original Theatre was awarded a Critics' Circle Theatre Award for exceptional theatre-making during the Covid lockdowns.