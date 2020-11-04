Actors Touring Company Announces Signal Fires - DEAR TOMORROW

The project will initially run to the end November.

As part of the national UK touring theatre initiative Signal Fires, leading producers Actors Touring Company (ATC) today announced that it will be bringing its own innovative, intimate and international twist to the project. The company can reveal that it has commissioned three writers from across the globe to write a letter to tomorrow for the ultimate participatory theatre experience, tailor-made for our times.

Taking as inspiration the American writer James Baldwin's powerful and emotive 1963 Letter To My Nephew, Dear Tomorrow comprises three letters from three writers from around the globe, each offering a proposition of hope for a better future.

From Israel Maya Arad Yasur's letter is entitled Float of Hope (translated by Eran Edry), from the USA Kimber Lee's has written Sundays and from the UK and Singapore Stephanie Street's letter is addressed to an Unknown Friend,

ATC is inviting participants, wherever they happen to be in the world, to light a candle, gather their loved ones - in their house, bubble, or online - to read and share the letters with their loved ones - their own bespoke audience.

Over the coming weeks, those taking part will receive their letter as part of a pack designed by award winning theatre designer Grace Smart. Each pack will include a small tealight candle to create a ritualistic fireside ambiance for families and friends to perform to each other as a piece of participatory 'home theatre'.

ATC artistic director Matthew Xia says -

"In the early 60's, at the height of the Civil Rights movement, James Baldwin wrote an empowering and galvanizing letter to his nephew - a letter which spoke of difficulties and obstacles, but also of hope. We want to deliver a gentle blast of hope, for audiences to gather with those around them and perform themselves"

After the event participants will be encouraged to upload videos of them reading all or part of the letters to social media.

Audiences can book to participate in Dear Tomorrow from November 4 at https://www.atctheatre.com/productions/signal-fires-dear-tomorrow

ATC is asking audiences for a donation to help fundraise for their future activity.

The project will initially run to the end November.

