Actors Pro Expo North Returns in October

The expo takes place on Saturday 28th October.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Actors Pro Expo North returns next month. The expo takes place on Saturday 28th October and promises an eventful day filled with valuable experiences for actors. Not around for the expo? No worries! You can still grab most the benefits with our seminar recordings package!

 Insightful Seminars: Gain valuable insights from seasoned casting directors and agents, such as Peter Hunt (Hollyoaks), Martin Gibbons (Four Lions) and Sarah Leung (Film/TV/Theatre) in the industry-led seminars. These sessions are designed to equip you with knowledge that will propel your journey to success.

If you've always wanted to know how to get under the radar of the UK's top casting directors, this is your chance.

Ticket Options:

All-Access Pass (£95): Dive deep into the expo experience with access to all seminars and access to their recordings. This pass offers a treasure trove of knowledge for your continued growth.

Secure Your Spot Today! Visit Click Here to secure your preferred pass and embark on a day of inspiration, connection, and artistic growth.




